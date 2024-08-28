 Skip to main content
Samsung is giving away the Freestyle projector when you buy the new Premiere

A handout image of the Samsung Premiere 9 laser projector.
Samsung

Have you been shopping around for a new projector? Now that Samsung’s new lineup of Premiere UST models has hit shelves, you’ll be able to invest in one of the best and most convenient new projectors that money can buy. And right now, the manufacturer is bundling its new Premiere devices with another Samsung projector. Yes, you heard us right. 

For a limited time, when you order Samsung’s The Premiere 7 (currently priced at $3,000) or Premiere 9 Series Laser Projector ($6,000), the company will throw in a Freestyle Gen 2 projector for free! We don’t see projector deals like this very often, so take advantage while you still can. 

Why you should buy Samsung’s The Premiere 7 or Premiere 9

Thanks to powerful 4K resolution and a triple-laser array (on the Premiere 9), the Premiere 7 is able to deliver a 120-inch projection from just a few inches away from your projection surface. The Premiere 9 is able to project up to a 130-inch image. And whether you’re watching a new 4K HDR film, or a non-remastered 70s classic, 4K image upscaling goes to work optimizing each and every source you connect to these projectors.

We mentioned the Premiere 9’s triple-laser capabilities. This allows the Samsung projector to achieve more than a billion shades of color; along with 154% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space and HDR10+ support. Both the Premiere 7 and Premiere 9 models deliver some exceptionally bright picture too, which means you’ll be able to use them in rooms with a decent amount of ambient lighting. 

Samsung’s The Freestyle 2nd Gen is nothing to shake a stick at either, and it’s an $800 value. Enjoy great picture quality, a portable design, and Samsung’s built-in Gaming Hub for zero extra dollars.

Samsung deals tend to vanish as quickly as they arrive, but this one will stick around until September 15. That being said, now is the best time to save. Order the new Samsung The Premiere 7 or Premiere 9, and get Samsung’s The Freestyle Gen 2 projector absolutely free! We also have a list of other Samsung Freestyle deals for you to look at.

