If you’re going to be grabbing a new projector, then The Freestyle from Samsung is a surprisingly good option, especially if you’re ok with running an FHD resolution. There are two options for you to pick from, the first and second generation, with both having their own advantages and disadvantages, although the price between them isn’t too significant, so if you don’t mind paying an extra $100 or so, it’s worth going for the better option. That said, if neither of these two really tickles your fancy, then be sure to check out some of these other great projector deals.

Should You Buy the Samsung Freestyle Projector?

With two options to pick from, there’s actually good reason to buy both of the Freestyle projectors on offer here. Interestingly enough, the main difference between the two isn’t even resolution since they both run at FHD, even though one is a year older than the other, and 4k is all the rage these days. In fact, the biggest difference is in the features and software, and while there are a couple of hardware upgrades, like improved HDR, the main benefit is in the new stuff Samsung added to the operating system.

In terms of the Gen 1 Freestyle projector, the whole system runs on Samsung’s Tizen OS, although on the older version. You still get a lot of the Samsung features and home hub system, as well as access to all the applications you’d expect from a modern smart TV platform. As for the projector itself, it can give you a screen size between 30 to 100 inches if you’d like, although you’ll have to sit further back the bigger you make it so that you don’t see the pixels due to the lower pixel density of FHD. This is a good option if you’re not a gamer and just want a basic projector to watch shows and movies on.

The second generation Freestyle projector was unveiled at CES 2023 and is pretty much identical to the first one, with a couple of notable exceptions. One of the big ones is that it now comes with Samsung’s gaming hub, meaning that you can access nearly a thousand cloud-based games and play them directly from the projector, assuming you have good enough internet. You also get the ability to split the screen into two as if it’s two monitors or something similar, and although we don’t know how useful that would be, it certainly makes it a lot more versatile.

