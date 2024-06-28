 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Samsung’s The Premiere 130-inch projector has a huge discount

By
Samsung Premiere projector on a white background.
Samsung

We love hunting down TV deals from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart, but sometimes projector deals are even better! If you’ve been on the fence about investing in a big TV or some type of projection system, perhaps this Samsung promotion will help get you closer to a final decision.

Right now, when you purchase the Samsung 130-inch Class The Premiere LSP9T directly through Samsung, you’ll score the terrific short-throw projector for only $5,500. That’s $1,000 off the normal asking price!

Why you should buy Samsung’s The Premiere projector

In the toss-up between large TVs and projectors, it can be difficult to sort through the pros and cons. In the case of the Samsung LSP9T, one of the biggest benefits is the projector’s ultra short-throw capabilities. Typically, you’d need to mount or stand a traditional projector at least a few feet away from the surface you’re projecting onto. The LSP9T projector is designed to sit mere inches away from your wall and can deliver an image between 100 and 130 inches!

The picture quality on The Premiere is hard to deny, as it’s capable of pushing up to 2,800 lumens via its 4K triple-laser system. Expect peak brightness levels, rich colors, deep contrast, and exceptional 4K upscaling. Plus, all of these accolades get even better when what you’re watching is in HDR.

If you don’t have a full home theater audio setup, you’ll be surprised by the type of audio immersion the LSP9T brings to the table on its own. It’s equipped with a 40W 4.2-channel Atmos compatible sound system, so you’ll forget that you don’t actually own a bunch of speakers and a subwoofer.

Powered by Samsung’s Tizen OS for all things smart, when the LSP9T is connected to your network, you’ll be able to stream movies and shows from popular entertainment platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+. You’ll also be able to tap recent Samsung phones against the LSP9T to pair both devices.

Projectors may not always be on your radar, but this is one you don’t want to ignore. For a limited time, save $1,000 when you purchase the Samsung 130-inch The Premiere LSP9T through Samsung. And while you’re at it, you should have a look at the best Samsung Freestyle projector deals we found.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
This Samsung 11.1.4-channel soundbar has a $900 price cut
The Samsung Q-Series 11.1.4-channel surround sound system set up in a luxurious living room.

One of the best things about new tech deals is scoring last year’s top products for less. Soundbar deals are where a lot of these types of savings live, and we found one that was too good to ignore. Right now, you can purchase the Samsung 11.1.4 HW-Q990C from Woot for only $998. That’s 47% off its full retail price of $1,900. We think the main reason this all-in-one system is priced so low is because the 2024 Samsung HW-Q990D just arrived; so it’ll only be a matter of time before this Woot deal is no more.

Why you should buy the Samsung 11.4.1-channel soundbar
One of the most interesting and unique features of Samsung soundbars, including this HW-Q990C, is somthing called Q-Symphony. If you own a compatible Samsung QLED or QD-OLED TV, you’ll be able to combine your TV speakers with the HW-Q990C drivers. This gives you a major boost in overall sound-staging, a feat further capitalized on by Samsung’s SpaceFit Sound Pro tech. The latter uses advanced acoustic tech to calibrate audio to best-suit the listening environment.

Read more
The gorgeous 85-inch Samsung QN90C QLED TV is $2,600 off
The Samsung QN90C ron a media stand with white speakers.

If you want one of our most highly recommended TVs for over 50% off, today's deal is your rare chance. An 85-inch version of the Samsung QN90C Neo QLED will cost you just $2,200 today. That's a discount of $2,600, down from its usual $4,800 price tag. This is one of those really rare TV deals that hits all three sides of the "interesting deals triangle" — relatively new product (2023), great product, and deeply discounted. With most deals, you can only fill in two sides of triangle and you're often lucky to just get one. So be sure to check out this deal while it is still around by tapping the button below. Or, keep reading to see our experiences with the Samsung QN90C Neo QLED and see where it fits on our charts.

Why you should buy the Samsung QN90C Neo QLED
The Samsung QN90C Neo QLED bills itself as a brilliantly detailed TV with over 8 million pixels, a full mini LED backlighting panel for expertise in contrast, vivid HDR+ coloration, and an anti-glare screen with superior viewing angles. But manufacturers tend to highlight the best details. What about our review? Our Samsung QN90C Neo QLED review (please note that it was done on a 65-inch version of the TV when you see the lower MSRP) essentially says that the manufacturers made no bluffs. Prior iterations, it is noted, of Samsung anti-glare TVs had unfortunate viewing angles, but this version changed the formula around to great success.

Read more
The best Samsung The Frame TV deals — From just $800
Samsung's 65-inch Class 'The Frame' QLED 4K Smart TV displaying a famous oil painting.

If you’re looking for a new TV and want a sleek combination of picture quality and style, Samsung’s The Frame TV may be just what you’re looking for. It’s often been regarded as one of the best TVs on the market and more recently it’s been one of the best TV deals to shop. It comes in a variety of sizes, so you’ll typically find it among the best 65-inch TV deals, best 70-inch TV deals, best 75-inch TV deals, and best 85-inch TV deals. Many of the best Samsung The Frame TV deals are scattered across retailers, so we’ve tracked them all down and listed them below. While The Frame TV makes for some of the best Samsung TV deals out there, you can also shop Sony TV deals, TCL TV deals, LG TV deals, and Vizio TV deals if Samsung isn’t your brand.
Today's best Samsung The Frame TV deals

If you're looking to save big on Samsung's iconic The Frame TV, you've come to the right place. Here are all the best deals available:

Read more