Samsung’s The Premiere 130-inch projector has a huge discount

We love hunting down TV deals from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart, but sometimes projector deals are even better! If you’ve been on the fence about investing in a big TV or some type of projection system, perhaps this Samsung promotion will help get you closer to a final decision.

Right now, when you purchase the Samsung 130-inch Class The Premiere LSP9T directly through Samsung, you’ll score the terrific short-throw projector for only $5,500. That’s $1,000 off the normal asking price!

Why you should buy Samsung’s The Premiere projector

In the toss-up between large TVs and projectors, it can be difficult to sort through the pros and cons. In the case of the Samsung LSP9T, one of the biggest benefits is the projector’s ultra short-throw capabilities. Typically, you’d need to mount or stand a traditional projector at least a few feet away from the surface you’re projecting onto. The LSP9T projector is designed to sit mere inches away from your wall and can deliver an image between 100 and 130 inches!

The picture quality on The Premiere is hard to deny, as it’s capable of pushing up to 2,800 lumens via its 4K triple-laser system. Expect peak brightness levels, rich colors, deep contrast, and exceptional 4K upscaling. Plus, all of these accolades get even better when what you’re watching is in HDR.

If you don’t have a full home theater audio setup, you’ll be surprised by the type of audio immersion the LSP9T brings to the table on its own. It’s equipped with a 40W 4.2-channel Atmos compatible sound system, so you’ll forget that you don’t actually own a bunch of speakers and a subwoofer.

Powered by Samsung’s Tizen OS for all things smart, when the LSP9T is connected to your network, you’ll be able to stream movies and shows from popular entertainment platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+. You’ll also be able to tap recent Samsung phones against the LSP9T to pair both devices.

Projectors may not always be on your radar, but this is one you don’t want to ignore. For a limited time, save $1,000 when you purchase the Samsung 130-inch The Premiere LSP9T through Samsung. And while you’re at it, you should have a look at the best Samsung Freestyle projector deals we found.