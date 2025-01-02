The monolithic Sennheiser Ambeo Max is on sale for $1,800 today

We cover a lot of soundbar deals here at Digital Trends, and every once in a while, we see a promotion that makes us spin our heads! And, as it turns out, we came across one of these delightful surprises earlier today, and it’s for one of the best soundbars money can buy:

For a limited time, when you purchase the Sennheiser Ambeo Max through Amazon, Best Buy, or Crutchfield, you’ll only pay $1,800. That may not sound like a great deal, but this hulking audio device normally costs $2,500. With the $700 you saved, you can invest in one of the best TV deals of the week for a complete home theater experience!

Why you should buy the Sennheiser Ambeo Max

Let’s not beat around the bush: the Ambeo Max is a monster of a soundbar that’s designed to not only enhance TV audio, but to virtualize a complete Dolby Atmos (or DTS:X) surround system. Delivering up to 500 watts at peak power, no one corner of your home theater space is left untouched by the Ambeo Max. And while most folks are going to use this beast for movies, shows, and video games, the Ambeo Max has Chromecast, AirPlay, Spotify Connect, and Tidal Connect built right in. With its five onboard tweeters, deep bass, and optional wired sub connectivity, your favorite tunes will never sound the same!

One recommendation from your DT pals: unbox this bad boy with a friend. Weighing just over 40 pounds, this soundbar definitely wears on the lower back if you’re setting it up alone.

Here’s hoping this sale sticks around for a while because this is the best price the Sennheiser Ambeo Max has ever been (at least at Amazon)! Get this premium Dolby Atmos soundbar for just $1,800 while this markdown lasts, and be sure to check out our lists of the best Amazon deals and Best Buy deals for even more discounts on top tech!