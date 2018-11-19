Digital Trends
Home Theater

Cable TV without the cable bill? Silicon Dust’s All-In-One plan is calling

Simon Cohen
By
Silicon Dust All in One

If you’re a TV junkie, who simply cannot justify the high monthly bills your cable company demands, you’re in a bit of jam. The obvious choice is to install an antenna and buy one of the many great over-the-air (OTA) receivers on the market. This combo will eliminate your cable subscription, and give you free HD content, but it will be limited to the major broadcasters in your area. You definitely won’t find channels like Comedy Network, or TLC among them. If you find yourself really missing them, Silicon Dust, the company that makes the popular HDHomeRun series of OTA receivers, has a new option for you: Its All-in-One subscription service.

Technically, “All-in-One” is actually two services: The network DVR functionality that has always been an optional, $35 per year upgrade for HDHomeRun users, and a new package of 45 cable TV “premium” channels, for $35 per month. The premium channels are delivered over the internet. Silicon Dust has been making the DVR functionality available to its customers for a while now, and a limited group of customers has had access to the premium channels since August. Strangely, there is no way to subscribe to both services simultaneously — to get the All-in-One combo, you must sign up for each individually. Canadian availability for the premium channels portion is “coming soon.”

The goal for the All-in-One product, according to Silicon Dust president and CEO Theodore Head, is to combine “free live local broadcast from your antenna, top cable TV channels and a DVR service — one that you, the cord cutter, completely control — into a single, seamless app.” Head claims that previously, you could have accessed these different content streams yourself, but it was a disjointed experience, requiring several apps, and inconsistent DVR features and policies. The benefit to the All-in-One service is that you get a single app, with all of the broadcast content you want, managed by a single, consistent user experience. There’s also only one monthly bill. Head said there have also been minor improvements to the HDHomeRun app’s interface, including the ability to pad recording times (start early, end late), and a new search feature.

The All-in-One package could be enticing for both existing, and would-be cord-cutters. We’ve yet to come across a similar offering from any other OTA provider. Even Tivo, a company that has gone to great lengths to marry a cable-like OTA experience, with top streaming apps, into one box, doesn’t offer the ability to supplement free, over-the-air channels with a paid set of premium channels.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best movies on Amazon Prime right now (November 2018)
hisense h8e series 55h8e review 65h8e 75h8e 4k uhd tv hdr xxl
Product Review

Hisense’s new H8E 4K TV serves up a pretty picture at a very nice price

Budget TVs continue to get more attractive and that includes the latest from Chinese TV maker Hisense. The company’s new H8E, which offers 4K resolution, HDR, and a slick design for well under $500.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
best shows on netflix patriot act 2
Movies & TV

The best shows on Netflix, from 'The Haunting of Hill House’ to ‘The Good Place’

Looking for a new show to binge? Lucky for you, we've curated a list of the best shows on Netflix, whether you're a fan of outlandish anime, dramatic period pieces, or shows that leave you questioning what lies beyond.
Posted By Will Nicol
best movies on netflix ballad of buster scruggs
Home Theater

The best movies on Netflix in November, from 'Buster Scruggs’ to ‘Dracula’

Save yourself from hours wasted scrolling through Netflix's massive library by checking out our picks for the streamer's best movies available right now, whether you're into explosive action, witty humor, or anything else.
Posted By Will Nicol
best movies on hulu films barista featured
Movies & TV

Out of movies to binge? Our staff picks the best flicks on Hulu right now

From classics to blockbusters, Hulu offers some great films to its subscribers. Check out the best movies on Hulu, whether you're into charming adventure tales or gruesome horror stories.
Posted By Will Nicol
Movies & TV

Stay inside this fall with the best shows on Hulu, including 'Castle Rock'

It's often overwhelming to navigate Hulu's robust library of TV shows. To help, we've put together a list of the best shows on Hulu, whether you're into frenetic cartoons, intelligent dramas, or anything in between.
Posted By Will Nicol
4k tv deals
Deals

Here are the best 4K TV deals for November 2018

There's no doubt that a good 4K smart TV is the best way to take your home entertainment setup to the next level to enjoy all your favorite shows, movies, and games in glorious Ultra HD. We've got the best 4K TV deals right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll
awesome tech you cant buy yet hover 2 drone feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: A.I. selfie drones, ‘invisible’ wireless chargers

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Best Cyber Monday Deals
Deals

Cyber Monday 2018: When it takes place and where to find the best deals

Cyber Monday is still a ways off, but it's never too early to start planning ahead. With so many different deals to choose from during one of the biggest shopping holidays of the year, going in with a little know-how makes all the…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
most anticipated movies of 2018 alita battle angel 1
Movies & TV

The best new movie trailers: ‘Alita: Battle Angel,’ ‘Detective Pikachu,’ and more

Everyone loves a good trailer, but keeping up with what's new isn't easy. That's why we round up the best ones for you. This week, it's new trailers for cyberpunk adventure Alita: Battle Angel, game adaptation Pokémon Detective Pikachu…
Posted By Rick Marshall
target black friday deals 14819491211 525769fa19 k
Deals

All the best Target Black Friday deals for 2018

The mega-retailer opens its doors to the most competitive shoppers at 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 22, and signs indicate that the retailer means business this year. We've sifted through all of the deals, from consumer electronics to small…
Posted By Bruce Brown, Aaron Mamiit
best new shows and movies to stream ballad of buster scruggs header
Movies & TV

Best new shows and movies to stream: The Coen brothers ride again and more

Need something to watch this weekend? Check out our list of the best new shows and movies to stream right now. On the list this week: The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Pacific Rim: Uprising, Nnarcos: Mexico, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
what we do in the shadows sequel title taika waititi
Movies & TV

The best movies on Amazon Prime right now (November 2018)

Prime Video provides subscribers with access to a host of fantastic films, but sorting through the catalog can be an undertaking. Luckily, we've done the work for you. Here are the best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now.
Posted By Rick Marshall
downton abbey movie
Movies & TV

'Prime'-time TV: Here are the best shows on Amazon Prime right now

There's more to Amazon Prime than free two-day shipping, including access to a number of phenomenal shows at no extra cost. To make the sifting easier, here are our favorite shows currently streaming on Amazon Prime.
Posted By Rick Marshall
amazon black friday deals 2
Smart Home

All the best Amazon Black Friday deals for 2018

Amazon may be an online-only retailer, but that doesn’t mean its Black Friday sales are anything to sniff at. In fact, due to its online status, Amazon has huge flexibility with the range of products and deals it can offer. Here's our…
Posted By Bruce Brown