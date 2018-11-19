Share

If you’re a TV junkie, who simply cannot justify the high monthly bills your cable company demands, you’re in a bit of jam. The obvious choice is to install an antenna and buy one of the many great over-the-air (OTA) receivers on the market. This combo will eliminate your cable subscription, and give you free HD content, but it will be limited to the major broadcasters in your area. You definitely won’t find channels like Comedy Network, or TLC among them. If you find yourself really missing them, Silicon Dust, the company that makes the popular HDHomeRun series of OTA receivers, has a new option for you: Its All-in-One subscription service.

Technically, “All-in-One” is actually two services: The network DVR functionality that has always been an optional, $35 per year upgrade for HDHomeRun users, and a new package of 45 cable TV “premium” channels, for $35 per month. The premium channels are delivered over the internet. Silicon Dust has been making the DVR functionality available to its customers for a while now, and a limited group of customers has had access to the premium channels since August. Strangely, there is no way to subscribe to both services simultaneously — to get the All-in-One combo, you must sign up for each individually. Canadian availability for the premium channels portion is “coming soon.”

The goal for the All-in-One product, according to Silicon Dust president and CEO Theodore Head, is to combine “free live local broadcast from your antenna, top cable TV channels and a DVR service — one that you, the cord cutter, completely control — into a single, seamless app.” Head claims that previously, you could have accessed these different content streams yourself, but it was a disjointed experience, requiring several apps, and inconsistent DVR features and policies. The benefit to the All-in-One service is that you get a single app, with all of the broadcast content you want, managed by a single, consistent user experience. There’s also only one monthly bill. Head said there have also been minor improvements to the HDHomeRun app’s interface, including the ability to pad recording times (start early, end late), and a new search feature.

The All-in-One package could be enticing for both existing, and would-be cord-cutters. We’ve yet to come across a similar offering from any other OTA provider. Even Tivo, a company that has gone to great lengths to marry a cable-like OTA experience, with top streaming apps, into one box, doesn’t offer the ability to supplement free, over-the-air channels with a paid set of premium channels.