  1. Home Theater

Want to watch TV in your hotel? Better bring your phone

Simon Cohen
By

If you haven’t stayed in a hotel recently — you know, because of a global pandemic — you might not be aware of a big change that is happening to hotel TVs: Physical remotes are going away. In their place, guests are expected to use their smartphones, which can display a set of virtual remote buttons, similar to the companion apps offered by Roku, Apple, and Google for their streaming media devices and smart TVs.

Digital Trends’ A/V editor Phil Nickinson discovered this for himself recently upon arriving at a hotel in Florida, where his room TV informed him that he needed to scan a QR code in order to take control of the TV using his phone.

Ugh. pic.twitter.com/b4HdHJsCBK

&mdash; Phil (@philnickinson) December 10, 2021

Why the change? Our nearly two-year-long battle with COVID-19 has prompted many hotel chains to rethink the wisdom of having a device in their rooms that nearly every guest will touch, and which can prove difficult to adequately disinfect. This isn’t a new reality. Even before the outbreak of the pandemic, many studies showed that certain areas of a hotel room can be hotbeds for bacteria and viruses, like desks, bathroom counters, and TV remotes.

In 2012, a team from the University of Houston, Purdue University, and the University of South Carolina sampled contamination levels in nine hotel rooms, three each in Texas, Indiana, and South Carolina. The samples showed that of all items we typically come in contact with during our stays, the TV remote was one of the dirtiest. Another study cited by A/V Magazine found that hotel remotes contain “up to 2,000% more bacteria and yeast than a toilet seat.”

The new virtual remotes are showing up on a variety of hotel-based TV systems. BeyondTV MyRemote is one of these systems, and you may also encounter similar versions from Otrum or Philips. Most use a web-based platform that doesn’t need an app to be downloaded and installed — only a web browser and a data connection. There’s also usually no need to connect to a hotel’s own Wi-Fi network.

If all of this has you questioning whether you even want to use your hotel’s built-in TV offerings, here are some great alternatives:

Editors' Recommendations

Oppo Find N renders show off Oppo’s first foldable from all angles

oppo find x3 pro review camera

Why Best Buy just pulled TCL’s Google TVs from stores

TCL's 6-Series Google TV with mini-LED backlighting.

Apple iPhone 14: Everything we know so far

iPhone 13 Pro review.

UFC PPV: How much will UFC 269 cost and is there a discount?

espn plus ufc 269 ppv deal press conference 800x800

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

We can’t believe how cheap this 27-inch Alienware monitor is today

alienware aw2720hf monitor deal dell december 2021 e7 feature image

Best Buy is having a FLASH SALE on 70-inch TVs — from $500

The Samsung 70-inch Class 7 Series 4K TV in a living room.

How to perform a reverse image search in Android or iOS

Best Instant Pot deals for December 2021

instant pot duo crisp duo80 duo60 bestbuy walmart deals 60 7 in 1

The best indie games of 2021: 10 hits you shouldn’t miss

Kena and Death's Door Hero stand in a stylized red backdrop.

Best Ninja Foodi deals for December 2021

amazon drops ninja op302 foodi price cooker4

Moto Edge X30 buying guide: Release date, price, specs — everything we know

Two color variants of the Moto Edge X30 showing their rear panels.

This MASSIVE Ninja Foodi air fryer is $50 OFF at Best Buy today

Ninja - Foodi® 6-in-1 8-qt. 2-Basket Air Fryer