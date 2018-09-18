Digital Trends
Home Theater

Sol Republic delivers a long-awaited true wireless sequel with its Amps Air 2.0

Kris Wouk
By
sol republic amps air 2 0 available now

In a few short years, true wireless earbuds have gone from a curiosity to a downright necessity, at least for some people. Sol Republic was early to the party, releasing its Amps Air in 2016, and while we had some issues with them, the earbuds proved to be incredibly popular. With that being the case, it’s no surprise that the company is iterating on that design, offering a new an improved take on them in the Amps Air 2.0.

New color options aside, the Amps Air 2.0 don’t look radically different from their predecessors. That doesn’t mean that things haven’t changed. First off, the headphones are now IPX4 tested, meaning they are both rainproof and sweat resistant. The Amps Air 2.0 also now use Bluetooth 5.0, meaning they pair faster and can operate at a range of up to 15 meters.

“With the explosions of truly wireless earbuds after our relatively early launch of the Amps Air in 2016, we saw the need to update our most popular earbuds to deliver the best performance possible,” Sol Republic director of product development Josh Poulsen said in a statement. “We took the 1.0 and improved many of the touchpoints and upgraded the ‘engine under the hood,’ so to speak, for a much better consumer experience. We listened to the feedback and delivered improvements.”

While some things have changed radically, not everything needed to. The included charging case, for example, still has the ability to charge both your earbuds and your phone, and is still claimed to be able to charge the Amps Air 2.0 up to 15 times. With the three hours of battery life in the earbuds, that means a theoretical maximum battery life of up to 45 hours. Minor changes to the case come in the form of a more form-fitting seating for the earbuds and smoother lid operation.

We haven’t had the chance to try these ourselves yet, but alongside an improved microphone, Sol Republic also mentions new true stereo sound as a new feature. Hopefully, the audio issues that bothered us about the Amps Air 1.0 have been remedied in this new model, as there was plenty to like about the previous set.

The Amps Air 2.0 is available now in four different colors via the Sol Republic website as well as retailers including Amazon, priced at $180. To make sure this is the right choice for you, take a look at our lists of the best earbuds or the best true wireless earbuds you can buy to see how the competition compares.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Black Friday 2018: When it happens and where to find the best deals
awesome tech you cant buy yet driftw1 feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Self-balancing skates, tiny tripods, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Black Panther review
Movies & TV

The best movies on Netflix in September 2018, from 'Spotlight’ to ‘Black Panther’

Save yourself from hours wasted scrolling through Netflix's massive library by checking out our picks for the streamer's best movies available right now, whether you're into explosive action, subdued humor, or anything in between.
Posted By Will Nicol
1More Triple Driver Over-ear headphones
Product Review

These triple-driver headphones sound gimmicky -- until you listen

1More has taken its penchant for multiple drivers into the big leagues with the Triple Driver Over-ear, which offer stylish design and an equally stylized sound signature for another great entry from the Chinese brand.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
jacobs ladder trailer poster for 5817310992001
Movies & TV

Out of movies to binge? Our staff picks the best flicks on Hulu right now

From classics to blockbusters, Hulu offers some great films to its subscribers. Check out the best movies on Hulu, whether you're into charming adventure tales or gruesome horror stories.
Posted By Will Nicol
Movies & TV

Stay inside this summer with the best shows on Hulu, including 'Castle Rock'

It's often overwhelming to navigate Hulu's robust library of TV shows. To help, we've put together a list of the best shows on Hulu, whether you're into frenetic cartoons, intelligent dramas, or anything in between.
Posted By Will Nicol
best new movie trailers ballad of buster scruggs
Movies & TV

The best new movie trailers: ‘Buster Scruggs,’ ‘The Bill Murray Stories,’ and more

Everyone loves a good trailer, but keeping up with what's new isn't easy. To simplify things, we round up the best ones each week. On tap this week: New trailers for the Coen brothers' The Ballad of Buster Scruggs and The Bill Murray…
Posted By Rick Marshall
oneplus 6 hands on bottom half back
Home Theater

In surprise announcement, OnePlus says it’s going to make a smart TV

Smartphone manufacturer OnePlus says it will release a smart TV. CEO Pete Lau will head up a new division of the company, and has hinted the TV will be simple to use, and will feature artificial intelligence.
Posted By Andy Boxall
best new shows and movies to stream bojack horseman season 5
Movies & TV

Best new shows and movies to stream: ‘Bojack Horseman,’ ‘The Dragon Prince’

Need something to watch this weekend? Check out our list of the best new shows and movies to stream right now. On the list this week: Bojack Horseman, the Dragon Prince, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
best free recording software
Computing

Don't spend hundreds on Pro Tools or Logic. Try one of these free alternatives

Believe it or not, Pro Tools isn't the only digital audio workstation worth your time. Check out our picks for the best free recording software, whether you're looking for a lightweight app or a full-blown audio workstation. Updated meta…
Posted By Jon Martindale
dish network versus directv version 1438534826 cable options
Home Theater

Dish Network or DirecTV: Which is the better choice for you?

So, you’ve chosen to go with a satellite television provider. Check out our quick rundown of what both Dish Network and DirecTV offer in terms of content, hardware, and pricing, and why you might choose them over streaming services.
Posted By Kris Wouk
pandora record labels streaming industry spotify apple interview 7
Home Theater

Pandora takes aim at Spotify’s Release Radar with smart playlist The Drop

Pandora is debuting its own answer to Spotify’s Release Radar in the form of The Drop, a weekly personalized playlist for Premium subscribers full of new music based on what they already love.
Posted By Kris Wouk
what is hdmi 2 0 explained
Home Theater

HDMI 2.0b is a whole lot more than just a connection to your TV

HDMI 2.0b is the backbone for many of the latest updates in 4K UHD technology. And while a new cable standard can often involve a bunch of changes for consumers, that is not the case this time around.
Posted By Caleb Denison
mr robot
Home Theater

What’s new on Amazon Prime Video (October 2018)

Amazon Prime Video adds new titles each month that are available for free to all Prime members. Check out our list to find all the content hitting Amazon Prime Video in September and October 2018, from new comedies to terrifying horror…
Posted By Rick Marshall
vizio dolby atmos home theater sound systems 5 1 4 system
Home Theater

Vizio is bringing Dolby Atmos to your living room without any setup headaches

Vizio’s new home theater sound systems offer all of the good parts of Dolby Atmos object-based surround sound to your living room without the troublesome setup chores of some other systems.
Posted By Kris Wouk