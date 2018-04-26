Only newer Sonos models will get AirPlay 2, but that isn’t as bad as it sounds

Share

Last year, Apple unveiled AirPlay 2 — an updated version of its proprietary wireless protocol that allows for easy sharing of audio, video, photos, and more. Following that reveal, Sonos announced in October that AirPlay 2 support would be coming to its wireless multiroom speakers. That is still the case, but there’s a bit of a catch: If you’ve got an older Sonos model like the Play:1, you won’t be getting AirPlay 2 compatibility.

Sonos has posted a note on its website saying that AirPlay 2 support is still on the way, specifically for newer models like the Sonos One, as well as the Play: 5 and PlayBase. The company also promised that future products will support AirPlay 2. As for older models, Sonos says they just don’t have the horsepower required. For example, the Play:1 has just one sixteenth the power of the Sonos One.

Fortunately, this doesn’t mean that older speakers will be entirely unsupported. All you need is one supported model in order to use AirPlay 2, then that speaker will distribute the audio to your other speakers. That means that you could have a house full of Play:1 models, as well as one Play:5, and you’ll be able to take full advantage of the AirPlay 2 functionality. It’s not exactly ideal, but it does mean that you won’t have to replace all of your Sonos speakers just to use one new feature.

This situation isn’t new for Sonos. When the Sonos One launched, it was the first to feature a microphone, but that brought a new level of usefulness to owners’ entire systems. “Many of you have Sonos gear that’s over a decade old and is still getting better every day,” the company wrote in the blog post updating owners on the progress of AirPlay 2 support.

Sonos support for AirPlay 2 still has no official launch date, but that’s not exactly a surprise as AirPlay 2 itself has yet to officially launch. The feature is currently in beta, and Apple has previously said that it will launch some time in 2018, but so far there is no hard launch date. If you want to know more about AirPlay 2 before it launches, we’ve got a guide that tells you everything you need to know.