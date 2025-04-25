 Skip to main content
Get the original Sonos Arc soundbar while it’s only $600

Sonos Arc on a media unit.
If you’ve been looking for a great soundbar that performs more like a surround sound system than a stereo upgrade for your TV speakers, look no further than the Sonos Arc. Well, these days, you should consider the Sonos Arc Ultra successor, but there’s never been a better time to save on the O.G. model.

As a matter of fact, the original Sonos Arc Soundbar is on sale this week for $600. That’s a $300 markdown, friends! 

Why you should buy the Sonos Arc Soundbar

We tested the Sonos Arc back in 2023, and reviewer Simon Cohen said, “With Dolby Atmos and voice A.I., the Sonos Arc is the Swiss Army knife of soundbars.”

Available in black or white colorways (though it does seem the black option is starting to sell out), the Sonos Arc is classed as a 5.0.2 soundbar. This means the bar itself has three front speakers — the left, center, and right channels — as well as two side-firing drivers and a set of up-firing drivers for surround and height effects. Altogether, it really feels like you’re sitting in your own personal movie theater when watching films and TV shows or playing video games.

Using HDMI ARC (no pun intended), the Sonos Arc supports all Dolby audio codecs and DTS but doesn’t support DTS:X or DTS-HD MA. The soundbar also doesn’t have any HDMI inputs (just the HDMI ARC output) or a Bluetooth Mode. Still, you’ll be able to use the Sonos S2 app to cast music to the Sonos Arc over Wi-Fi. 

Should you want a little more bass in your movies and music, we recommend adding one of Sonos’ many subwoofers to your Arc setup. That said, we think most folks will be more than happy with the low-end provided solely by the bar itself. 

Save $300 when you purchase the Sonos Arc Soundbar today. Before you head out, you should also take a look at our lists of the best Sonos deals, best soundbar deals, and best Amazon deals for even more discounts on top Sonos tech.

