Get the original Sonos Arc soundbar while it’s $250 off

Sonos Arc on a media unit.
A complete surround sound system is hard to beat, but the reality is that not all of us apartment dwellers and homeowners have the time, energy, and funds to put into wiring a full 5.1.4 Dolby Atmos configuration. Fortunately, soundbars like the Sonos Arc are able to deliver the kind of full-scale sound you’d expect from a bigger speaker setup, and you can say goodbye to all that pesky speaker wire, too!

For those unaware, the Sonos Arc Ultra was released just a few months ago, which means the original Sonos Arc soundbar is getting the sales treatment. Right now, when you purchase the Sonos Arc through Amazon, Best Buy, or B&H Photo-Video, you’ll only pay $650. The full MSRP on this model is $900.

We tested the Sonos Arc a few years ago, and reviewer Simon Cohen said: “With Dolby Atmos and voice A.I., the Sonos Arc is the Swiss Army knife of soundbars.”

Why you should buy the Sonos Arc

Released all the way back in 2020, the Sonos Arc is a tour de force of surround sound emulation that performs like a champ in medium-sized rooms and even some slightly larger spaces. Designed for plug-and-play connectivity, the Arc uses HDMI eARC to receive audio signals from your TV and connected AV components and supports both the Dolby Digital and Dolby Atmos codecs.

Thanks to the full racetrack of woofers and tweeters, the Sonos Arc delivers an immersive soundstage that leaves no corner of your listening space untouched. You can even add rear speakers and a dedicated subwoofer down the line should you want more immersion or even more low-end for your home theater. You’ll also be able to use the Sonos app to stream music to your Arc soundbar, adjust settings, calibrate audio, and more.

We’re not sure how long this great Sonos markdown is going to last, but in the past, discounts like this one have disappeared pretty quickly. That being said, today might be the best day to save. Take $250 off the Sonos Arc when you purchase through Amazon, Best Buy, or B&H Photo-Video. We suggest taking a look at our lists of the best Sonos deals, soundbar deals, and Best Buy deals, too!

