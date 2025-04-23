Sonos savings: Get the Sonos Era 100 speaker for $50 less this week

Sonos has popularized and perfected its lineup of Wi-Fi speakers with the Sonos Era 100. It’s portable, lightweight, and requires little in the way of setup, so we’re always on the lookout for the best Sonos deals, because we know the Era 100 usually gets the discount treatment. It looks like luck was on our side today!

This week, the Sonos Era 100 is discounted to $200 from its $250 MSRP. You can purchase at Amazon, Walmart, B&H Photo-Video, and a few other sites and stores to take advantage of this markdown.

Why you should buy the Sonos Era 100

The Sonos Era 100 is a jack of all trades and a master of several. Our own Simon Cohen said it best: “Once again, Sonos extract magical amounts of sound from a tiny speaker.”

Sonos’ native sound profile gets warm and articulate renderings of your favorite songs, albums, and artists. There’s also a pleasant amount of low-end to seal the deal, adding kinetic thrills to genres like rock, rap, and Top 40 pop tracks. Should you want a bit more bass or treble, you can fine-tune audio preferences in the Sonos app.

More than a traditional music-listening speaker, the Sonos Era 100 can be incorporated into your larger Sonos home theater. You’ll need to own a compatible soundbar, but once you do, you can add two Era 100 speakers for wireless surround effects!

You’ll need the Sonos app to manage most elements of the Era 100, but the fact that Sonos thought to include a Bluetooth Mode gives users the ability to simply pair up a phone or other device for range-limited playback. You’ll also be able to use Apple AirPlay 2 to cast music from an iPhone or iPad.

Save $50 on the Sonos Era 100 when you purchase today. For even more AV recommendations, we also suggest looking at our lists of the best Bluetooth speaker deals and best soundbar deals.