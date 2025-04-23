 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Sonos savings: Get the Sonos Era 100 speaker for $50 less this week

By
Reviewed By Digital Trends Sonos Era 100, beside a turntable.
Sonos

Sonos has popularized and perfected its lineup of Wi-Fi speakers with the Sonos Era 100. It’s portable, lightweight, and requires little in the way of setup, so we’re always on the lookout for the best Sonos deals, because we know the Era 100 usually gets the discount treatment. It looks like luck was on our side today! 

This week, the Sonos Era 100 is discounted to $200 from its $250 MSRP. You can purchase at Amazon, Walmart, B&H Photo-Video, and a few other sites and stores to take advantage of this markdown.

Why you should buy the Sonos Era 100

The Sonos Era 100 is a jack of all trades and a master of several. Our own Simon Cohen said it best: “Once again, Sonos extract magical amounts of sound from a tiny speaker.”

Related

Sonos’ native sound profile gets warm and articulate renderings of your favorite songs, albums, and artists. There’s also a pleasant amount of low-end to seal the deal, adding kinetic thrills to genres like rock, rap, and Top 40 pop tracks. Should you want a bit more bass or treble, you can fine-tune audio preferences in the Sonos app.  

More than a traditional music-listening speaker, the Sonos Era 100 can be incorporated into your larger Sonos home theater. You’ll need to own a compatible soundbar, but once you do, you can add two Era 100 speakers for wireless surround effects!

You’ll need the Sonos app to manage most elements of the Era 100, but the fact that Sonos thought to include a Bluetooth Mode gives users the ability to simply pair up a phone or other device for range-limited playback. You’ll also be able to use Apple AirPlay 2 to cast music from an iPhone or iPad. 

Save $50 on the Sonos Era 100 when you purchase today. For even more AV recommendations, we also suggest looking at our lists of the best Bluetooth speaker deals and best soundbar deals.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
AV Contributor
Michael Bizzaco has been selling, installing, and talking about TVs, soundbars, streaming devices, and all things smart home…
Get the Samsung Music Frame smart speaker while it’s $100 off
The Samsung Music Frame graphic for DT's Most Innovative awards.

Smart speakers and smart displays have become increasingly popular over the last decade, and thanks to products like Samsung’s Music Frame, it looks like we still have years of innovation to look forward to. This cleverly disguised smart speaker is both a photo frame and one of the best ways to listen to music streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music. 

And right now, when you purchase the Samsung Music Frame through Samsung, Amazon, Best Buy, and a handful of other retailers, you’ll only wind up paying $300. The full MSRP on this model is $400. We tested the Music Frame this past December, and reviewer Simon Cohen said, “The Music Frame makes powerful, full-range sound become a seamless part of your decor.”

Read more
We love the Sonos Beam Gen 2, and today it has a $100 discount
Sonos Beam Gen 2.

The Super Bowl is just several days away now, which means you don’t have much time left to outfit your living room with the TV, streaming devices, and audio devices. After all, who wants to watch the big game on a small screen with tinny speakers? Fortunately, brands like Sonos have got you covered when it comes to the latter:

For a limited time, when you purchase the Sonos Beam Gen 2 through Amazon, Best Buy, Sonos, and other participating retailers, you’ll only pay $400. The full MSRP on this model is $500. We tested the Beam Gen 2 a few years back, and reviewer Simon Cohen said: “Dolby Atmos adds a splash of 3D fun to an already excellent soundbar.”

Read more
Want a rugged Bluetooth speaker? Get the JBL Flip 6 while it’s on sale
JBL Flip 6.

Whenever we do a roundup of Bluetooth speaker deals, you can be sure that JBL devices are among the best-selling products. That's why we think Walmart's offer for the JBL Flip 6 isn't going to last long, as stocks are probably already running low. With a discounted price of just $95 instead of $130, what's not to like about this bargain? You should hurry with your purchase if you want to secure the $35 in savings though, as tomorrow may already be too late to buy this Bluetooth speaker for less than $100.

Why you should buy the JBL Flip 6 Bluetooth speaker
The JBL Flip 6 is featured in our list of the best Bluetooth speakers as the best rugged speaker for outdoorsy types. It keeps the small cylindrical form and rubberized bumpers of its predecessors, but it improves its ruggedness with an IP67 rating. In addition to being resistant to dust, the device is waterproof, so you can take your music to the beach, the pool, and even in the shower without worrying that it will get damaged if it gets wet. The JBL Flip 6 only weighs 1.21 pounds, which makes it even easier to carry with you everywhere.

Read more