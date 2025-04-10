 Skip to main content
Get the Sony Bravia Theater Bar 8 while it has a $150 discount

You’ve been wanting to invest in surround sound for quite some time, but the thought of all that speaker wire, hardware, and pricey installation costs keeps deterring you. What about going for a soundbar instead? Models like the Sony Bravia Theater Bar 8 deliver audio that’s on par with a true surround configuration and only requires a single HDMI run from the bar to your TV. 

As luck would have it, it’s also on sale today: For a limited time, the Sony Bravia Theater Bar 8 is marked down to $700 from its $850 MSRP. Our own Simon Cohen reviewed the Sony Theater Bar 8 and said, “Packing plenty of power, the Sony Bravia Theater Bar 8 is a solid TV companion.”

Why you should buy the Sony Bravia Theater Bar 8 

Also known as the Sony HT A8000, the Theater Bar 8 is a 5.0.2 soundbar with two side-firing speakers and two up-firing speakers. The latter is able to emulate the floor-to-ceiling immersion of surround codecs like Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. While you may want to add a subwoofer down the line for deeper low-end, the Theater Bar 8 has four integrated woofers that do a solid job at bringing the thump and rumble to your favorite movies, shows, and songs. 

Sony went with a fairly low-profile design for the Theater Bar 8. Standing just 2.5 inches tall, you shouldn’t have to worry about this Sony device blocking your screen. It also comes with mounting hardware if you want to hang it on a wall. 

The Theater Bar 8 has an audio calibration feature to fine-tune the soundbar to best accommodate your room’s unique acoustics. The bar also supports Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, the latter of which also gives you AirPlay 2 privileges. 

Save $150 when you purchase the Sony Bravia Theater Bar 8 today, and be sure to check out our lists of the best soundbar deals, best TV deals, and best Sony TV deals for even more discounts on top Sony hardware!  

