 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Sony is now the official headphones of the NFL

By
Jordan Love wearing the Sony WF-1000XM5 wireless headphones.
Sony

For eight years, NFL fans got used to seeing the familiar Bose logo on coaches’ sideline headsets. However, Bose chose not to renew its licensing deal for the 2022 season, and the league’s headsets have featured the generic NFL logo ever since. That’s about to finally change now that Sony has stepped into the role of official headphones of the NFL.

The announcement is part of a much larger technology partnership between the two entities, one that will see Sony cameras and Hawk-Eye tracking services, plus other equipment in key roles during games. One of the biggest changes will be new sideline headsets designed by Sony that will make their first appearance during the 2025 season. The headsets will also be powered by Verizon Business’ Managed Private Wireless Solution running on Verizon’s 5G network.

Official NFL photographer using a Sony camera and lens.
Sony

“Advancing technology on and off the field is a top priority for the NFL,” said NFL chief information officer Gary Brantley, “and this partnership will fortify Sony’s role in the NFL’s ever-growing technology ecosystem, elevating various dimensions of our sport and bringing fans closer to game-day action. From broadening Sony’s Hawk-Eye technology within the game to utilizing Sony’s suite of advanced imaging products, to the deployment of new coaches’ headsets in 2025, the NFL will harness Sony’s expertise to drive innovation and further solidify the league’s status as a premier sports organization.”

Recommended Videos

Sony is no stranger to the NFL. Its past contributions have included sideline photography, broadcast cameras and production, technology that supports officiating, and enhancements for in-stadium fan experiences.

For the coming seasons, Sony Electronics says that its Hawk-Eye subsidiary and NFL will collaborate in the development of a next-generation officiating technology leveraging Hawk-Eye’s line-to-gain optical tracking technology to review and make critical rulings on plays.

Additionally, the technology and data captured by Hawk-Eye paired with player tracking data from the NFL’s Next Gen Stats powered by AWS and Sony’s Beyond Sports’ visualization technology will create opportunities for real-time content creation like ESPN, Disney, and the NFL’s “Toy Story Funday Football” alternate game presentation during the 2023 season, which brought a younger and more global audience to the game and is the biggest live event to date on Disney+.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen covers a variety of consumer technologies, but has a special interest in audio and video products, like spatial…
ChatGPT says to pair your Sonos Ace headphones with the room decor
Exploded view of the Sonos Ace.

ChatGPT sort of thinks the Sonos Ace headphones are speakers. Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Let’s stipulate something: Making fun of AI chatbots is cheap and easy. But it’s also a little fun. And, frankly, I was a little curious which color Sonos Ace headphones ChatGPT might recommend.

Read more
Can you use any Bluetooth headphones with the Sonos app?
The Sonos app now shows an option for Bluetooth headphones, but it's not for just any old Bluetooth headphones.

The Sonos app now shows an option for Bluetooth headphones, but it's not for just any old Bluetooth headphones. Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Prolific fans of Sonos — particularly those who are on the hunt for the latest app updates in hopes of vast improvements — may have noticed a new feature. And it's one that's definitely cause for excitement, though perhaps not quite in the way some have hoped.

Read more
In (mostly) eschewing its app, Sonos did the Ace headphones a favor
Sonos Ace inside travel case.

The idea of Sonos headphones has been around for years. Back into the previous decade, even. And while we await the first Sonos Ace review to arrive, it’s worth pondering a few things.

No, not why Sonos is making headphones. That comes down to basic business strategies, and it’s something that CEO Patrick Spence has been plenty clear about in the months leading up to the Sonos Ace announcement. You make things to make money, and Sonos expects the Ace to “drive immediate revenue.” (In other words, Sonos expects people will definitely buy them.)

Read more