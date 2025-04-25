The best budget AV receiver just went on sale

Owning a personal home theater system is one of the greatest feelings in the world. Of course, it takes some time and effort to achieve the kind of sound quality your living room deserves. Fortunately, brands like Sony make some of the best AV receivers that take a lot of the hassle out of fine-tuning a surround sound system.

In fact, right now you can purchase the Sony STRDH590 5.2ch AV Receiver for only $350. The full retail price of this model is $400. We named this the “best budget AV receiver” of the year.

Why you should buy the Sony STRDH590 5.2ch AV Receiver

This Sony AV receiver has been around for a minute, which really drives home the adage, “If it isn’t broken, don’t fix it.” Featuring four HDMI ports that are calibrated to handle 4K and HDCP 2.2, you can be sure this Sony receiver allows your AV components to shine. Whether you’re connecting just a cable box or a full spread of 4K devices, the Sony STRHD590 prioritizes picture and sound quality every step of the way.

Performance-wise, the STRDH590 delivers up to 145 watts per channel and has two LFE outputs for connecting up to two powered subwoofers. Other ports include USB, digital optical, digital coaxial, and a few analog RCA inputs. The receiver even has a Bluetooth input for streaming music wirelessly from a phone or tablet.

Sony’s Digital Cinema Auto Calibration does a great job at analyzing room acoustics for optimizing sound quality, and the receiver also features several audio presets and other customizations.

Save $50 on the Sony STRDH590 5.2ch AV Receiver when you purchase today. We also recommend taking a look at our lists of the best soundbar deals, best Bluetooth speaker deals, and best Amazon deals for even more discounts on top AV devices.