 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Updating our Sony WF-1000XM5 review

Simon Cohen
By
Sony WF-1000XM5 in silver.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

As the Barenaked Ladies famously sang, it’s been one week. One week since Digital Trends and the rest of the techno-review world published the first reviews of the Sony WF-1000XM5 wireless noise-canceling earbuds. Or at least, these were supposed to be the first reviews. As it turned out — and at first unbeknownst to any of these publications — Sony didn’t send out full production versions of the XM5. Though they looked exactly like the earbuds that you can buy today, they were unfinalized prototypes. We were clear about that at the time, and we want to be as transparent about things now.

Once Sony confirmed we’d initially been given prototype units, we published a sort of placeholder review that was heavily caveated to explain the situation to readers. One week later, Sony sent out full production XM5 units, and we’ve since updated our review with our final thoughts using production units — the same as what you can buy today. (Spoiler: The production units solved all the problems we saw with the prototypes.)

Recommended Videos

Sometimes, prototypes are so polished and perfected that they’re indistinguishable from the final product. But that was not the case with the XM5. In critical areas like active noise cancellation, call quality, and Bluetooth connections, the prototypes exhibited less-than-ideal performance. In fact, it was problems with these features that I encountered as soon as I started testing the XM5 that prompted me to reach out to Sony — it was immediately apparent that something was off.

Related

I fully expected Sony to tell me that it was prepping a firmware update to fix these issues. After all, reviewers like myself were provided with early access to a new version of the Sony Headphones app, which was in beta, so it stood to reason that some of the software wasn’t fully baked. That sort of thing is common across the tech world, and typically the company will ensure that reviewers get the final versions of both the app and the firmware before the review period is over.

However, Sony surprised me by letting me know that the earbuds I had been testing actually were prototypes and that the problems I had been encountering were likely because of that. Keep in mind: Sony sent these earbuds out less than 10 days before it intended to sell the XM5 via Amazon and other retailers. In other words, it could have simply waited a few more days and sent out the final XM5.

But it didn’t. And so we reviewed what we had, and we’ve updated with what we’ve gotten since. You can read our full, updated WF-1000XM5 review here.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen covers a variety of consumer technologies, but has a special interest in audio and video products, like…
Leaked images suggests Sony WF-1000XM5 will be smaller, rounder
Leaked images of the purported Sony WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds.

From their impressive sound quality to their awesome noise cancellation, Sony's WF-1000XM4 are among the best noise-canceling wireless earbuds you can buy. But that doesn't mean there isn't room for improvement. If the latest leaked images, courtesy of the Walkman Blog, are indeed the XM4's successors (thus the WF-1000XM5), I think it's fair to say we now have a good idea of what some of those improvements might be.

Though the images are a bit rough due to their source (the Walkman Blog says they're from a certification document, but doesn't say which certification entity published them), a few things are immediately notable -- specifically their size and shape.

Read more
Bluetooth Multipoint finally arrives on Sony’s best wireless earbuds
Sony WF-1000XM4

Let's categorize this one under "better late than never." Sony has finally released a software update for its flagship wireless earbuds -- the WF-1000XM4 -- that gives them a much-needed feature: the ability to connect the buds to two devices simultaneously, otherwise known as Bluetooth Multipoint.

When Sony originally announced the new feature, it said the update would be made available in November 2022. That timing materialized for the other two Sony products that were slated to get Multipoint (the LinkBuds and LinkBuds S), but for some reason, the XM4 were left out. Today, however, it was spotted by What Hi-Fi, and we can confirm that the update is now available if you open the Sony Headphones app on your phone and connect your WF-1000XM4.

Read more
Beats drops three new colors for the Fit Pro, including a eyeball-searing yellow
Beats Fit Pro in Tidal Blue, Coral Pink, and Volt Yellow.

The Beats Fit Pro, an excellent set of noise-canceling wireless earbuds, now come in three new color options: Coral Pink, Volt Yellow, and Tidal Blue. They'll be available from Beats, Apple, and various retailers starting February 23 for the same $200 price as other Beats Fit Pro colors.

Unlike its parent company, Apple, which has never strayed from its iconic white color for the AirPods family of wireless earbuds, Beats is no stranger to colorful variations on its products. The brand has a long track record of releasing special limited-edition collaborations with artists, athletes, and brands, some of which have been anything but ordinary when comes to color.

Read more