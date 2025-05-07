Sony’s next flagship headphones could fix a big user complaint

Our favorite pair of headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM5, is expected to have a successor. Ahead of a possible May 15 launch, specifications for the Sony WH-1000XM6 have leaked, and the news is somewhat mixed.

According to a (now unposted) Amazon Spain listing (via The Walkman Blog), the WH-1000XM6 is expected to feature a new QN3 chip, 30mm drivers, 12 noise-canceling microphones, and AI-powered voice microphones. It will also feature a foldable design, redesigned headband, and software ear cushions for improved comfort. Customers are also expected to see a new carrying case debut with the headphones.

Sony’s decision to bring back a foldable design to the next XM series headphones would be significant and make them more portable than more recent models.

Other features include up to 30 hours of battery life, fast charging, 360 Upmix for cinema, Game EQ, improved call quality, and multipoint connectivity.

Battery life is expected to remain 30 hours on the WH-1000XM6, with a fast-charging feature that provides three hours of playback from a three-minute charge.

Rumors suggest a price increase to around $479 on these headphones, with availability starting next month.

Now, nearly three years old, the XM5 has long been recognized for its excellent sound quality, comfort, call quality, noise cancellation, and battery life. The headphones feature a sleek design, are lightweight, and offer intuitive controls.

As we noted in our review, the XM5s produce detailed and balanced sound with expertly managed bass. The noise cancellation is superb, although it is slightly surpassed by Bose’s QuietComfort Ultra Headphones. Call quality is exceptional, and the battery life is sufficient for long flights.

However, the headphones lack some modern features, such as spatial audio, USB Audio, and support for Auracast. We have consistently been unimpressed with the headphones’ hinge that connects the headband to the earcups, as it could cause some discomfort after heavy use.

We’ll let you know when the WH-1000XM6 is announced.