Soundcore shows off new soundbar, alarm clock, party-focused Bluetooth speakers

Soundcore by Anker (previously known as Anker Soundcore) has announced a slew of new speakers ahead of this year’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, as it aims to become an increasing part of listeners’ home and portable audio universes in the new year.

The most exciting new device we look forward to hearing from the company is its Infiniti Pro soundbar, which will provide support for Dolby Atmos object-based surround sound and 120 watts of sound. Two woofers, three subwoofers, and two dome tweeters will help take your viewing experience to the next level. The new soundbar will be available in mid-spring, and will retail for just $230 — well below what we’ve seen from other Dolby Atmos-capable soundbars in the past.

Another cool new product is called the Soundcore Wakey. A smart alarm clock with a built-in wireless charger and the ability to emit white noise while you’re catching Z’s, the speaker can be used to play back your music or tune in to your favorite local radio station. The Wakey will cost $99, and will be available in late spring.

We’re also interested in checking out the company’s new Rave speaker line, which consists of the Rave and Rave Mini speakers. Both are designed to take your next outdoor adventure to the next level. The Rave will retail for $200 and will offer a staggering 24 hours of playback through two 5.25-inch woofers and dual 2-inch subwoofers. With a beefy 160 watts of possible volume, the Rave will easily blast your favorite music loud enough to fill a backyard or campsite — and probably scare away any nearby wildlife. It will even have IPX4 waterproofing, which is enough to withstand rainstorms. Interested buyers will be able to order their Rave on Amazon as soon as January 14, with the product becoming available at Walmart as soon as April.

The smaller Rave Mini will feature 18 hours of battery life and an improved IPX5 waterproof and shockproof rating, but will provide slightly less volume (it’s rated at 80-watts overall). Still, at just $150, it could be a solid option for those who are looking for a loud portable speaker to take with them on their next adventure. It will hit Amazon on February 7, and will be available at Walmart as soon as April or May.

