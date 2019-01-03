Klipsch’s first true wireless earbuds arrive ahead of CES 2019

Share

American audio brand Klipsch announced a slew of new devices before this year’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, which is scheduled to take place next week, all of which should excite fans of the brand and newcomers alike.

First and foremost, the company is looking to expand its headphone line with a slew of compelling new in-ear options. It will add four new headphones in what it calls the T5 line, including the company’s first pair of true wireless earbuds (called the T5 True Wireless). We have very little detail of the performance specs (battery life/driver size and type) in the new wireless in-ears, but we can say that they appear to be very stylish. They come in a sleek silver case that resembles classic flip-top Zippo lighters. The company says all four new headphones models will be available this spring, with prices ranging from $59 to $199.

The company also announced a slew of exciting new soundbars, five in total, that are aimed at bringing outstanding clarity and realism to your favorite on-screen moments. All of the soundbars come with some smart functionality onboard, from built-in Google Assistant on the smallest Klipsch Bar 40G to Google Assistant, Alexa, and Airplay 2 compatibility on the largest Klipsch Bar 54A. The larger Klipsch Bar 48W and Klipsch Bar 54A will also feature immersive surround sound options, with the former offering DTS Virtual:X surround, the latter offering Dolby Atmos compatibility. All five new soundbars will be available in the spring and will range in price from $299 to $1,599.

Klipsch also decided to expand its Heritage Wireless speakers with a new model called The Three that comes with Google Assistant onboard. It will come with various finish options, and will even be made into a special portable version for those interested in taking their tunes with them on the go. Prices will range from $149 to $499 and the speakers will trickle out in spring and summer this year.

We’ll update this article as we get closer looks at Klipsch’s new lineup, so look forward to seeing and hearing more before the end of next week’s CES conference in Las Vegas.