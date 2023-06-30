 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Montblanc’s first wireless earbuds get a little help from Axel Grell

Simon Cohen
By
Montblanc MTB 03 wireless earbuds with charging case.
Montblanc

Montblanc, the iconic maker of luxury writing instruments, is expanding its reach into the audio world with its first set of wireless earbuds. The MTB 03 are small and stylish, with active noise cancellation (ANC) and a design that incorporates the company’s instantly recognizable glossy black finish and rounded star motifs. They’re available starting July 1 at all Montblanc boutiques and Montblanc.com, for 345 British pounds (about $438).

The MTB 03 benefit from the expertise of Axel Grell, the man behind the development of many of Sennheiser’s headphones and earbuds. Montblanc says that Grell was responsible for creating the MTB 03’s sound signature. This is a consistent pattern for Montblanc, which partnered with Audeze’s founder, Alex Rosson when it began its audio journey with the MTB 01 wireless ANC headphones, which launched in 2020.

Montblanc MTB 03 wireless earbuds inside charging case.
Montblanc

Grell was given some potent material to work with. The MTB 03 feature 7mm beryllium drivers, support for Qualcomm’s aptX Adaptive hi-res Bluetooth codec, and the ability to customize the sound using Mimi’s sound personalization software. Grell is apparently a fan of these adaptive audio systems — he partnered with SoundID (a similar technology) when he created his own line of wireless earbuds.

Related

Speaking to this personalization aspect in a press release, Montblanc’s director of new technologies, Dr. Felix Obschonka said, “Headphones have become such an essential part of our daily endeavors and digital routines, we wanted to create a high-performance solution that used premium materials to ensure a subtle yet elegant statement of quality, with a design that was uniquely Montblanc. Just as everyone’s handwriting is different, so is everyone’s hearing, requiring the level of customization that Montblanc Sound Signature can offer for an optimal experience.”

Man wearing Montblanc MTB 03 wireless earbuds.
Montblanc

The MTB 03 are rated IPX4 for water resistance and the included aluminum charging case can recharge wirelessly or via USB-C. Battery life looks like it might be disappointing — Montblanc claims you’ll get five to six hours of playtime per charge in the earbuds, but only a total of 18 hours of use since the case only contains two full recharges. Still, a quick charge of 15 minutes will buy you a claimed 100 minutes of extra playtime, so perhaps that won’t be a deal-breaker.

Recommended Videos

The earbuds have wear sensors for music auto-pause and the onboard touch controls (as well as EQ and other settings) can be configured using a companion app that will be available for both iOS and Android.

At $438, the MTB 03 might just be the most expensive set of wireless earbuds to date, eclipsing even Bang & Olufsen’s $399 Beoplay EX. If we get a review model in for testing, we’ll let you know if their sound and ANC are enough to justify their sky-high price, or whether it’s all about the exclusivity of the Montblanc brand.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen covers a variety of consumer technologies, but has a special interest in audio and video products, like…
Both of Bose’s QuietComfort Earbuds II can now be used independently
Close-up of Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II.

Bose is pushing out a software update that will grant users of its QuietComfort Earbuds II (QCE II) the ability to use either earbud independently. At launch, only the right earbud could be used on its own. To get the new software, you'll need to open the Bose Music app and connect the QCE II to your phone. If you don't see a notification to perform the update, check back later in the day as Bose says the updates will be going out on a rolling basis starting February 16.

Once the update is complete, you'll be able to use either just the left or right earbud for listening to content and taking or making calls. You'll also be able to seamlessly switch between your earbuds and if one earbud runs out of battery life or disconnects from Bluetooth, you can continue listening with the other earbud without interruption, according to Bose.

Read more
Bowers & Wilkins’ wireless earbuds get better battery life and longer range
Bowers & Wilkins Pi5 S2.

Bowers & Wilkins (B&W) has released new versions of its two models of noise-canceling earbuds: the Pi5 S2 ($299) and Pi7 S2 ($399). They're available starting January 25 and feature small but welcome improvements to their predecessors, the PI5 and PI7, which launched in 2021. The company says both new models have improved battery life and better Bluetooth connectivity.

The earbuds now come in new color options. The Pi7 S2 are available in Satin Black, Canvas White, and Midnight Blue. The Pi5 S2, which has seen a $50 price increase from the PI5, come in three new color options at launch: Cloud Gray, Storm Gray, and Spring Lilac, with a fourth color -- Sage Green -- coming later this spring.

Read more
CES 2023: New Sennheiser wireless earbuds help you hear better in noisy places
A man wearing the Sennheiser Conversation Clear Plus earbuds.

It's a noisy world out there, and if you've ever found it hard to hear a conversation in a crowded bar or anywhere else with substantial ambient noise, then Sennheiser's Conversation Clear Plus wireless earbuds, announced this week as CES 2023, could clear things up for you.

When the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) made it possible for those with mild to moderate hearing loss to get over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids without a prescription last October, the market responded, with big-name players like Sony, Jabra, and Bose jumping in with products of their own. And while Sennheiser isn't officially tagging the Conversation Clear Plus earbuds as OTC hearing aids, they use what Sennheiser calls "advanced speech enhancement technology," developed by one of the world's biggest hearing aid makers, Sonova (which now owns Sennheiser), with the main purpose of enhancing speech and filtering out noise so you can hear conversations better.

Read more