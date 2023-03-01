 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Home Theater
  3. News

Bluetooth Multipoint finally arrives on Sony’s best wireless earbuds

Simon Cohen
By

Let’s categorize this one under “better late than never.” Sony has finally released a software update for its flagship wireless earbuds — the WF-1000XM4 — that gives them a much-needed feature: the ability to connect the buds to two devices simultaneously, otherwise known as Bluetooth Multipoint.

Sony WF-1000XM4 True Wireless In-Ear Headphones in their charging case.

When Sony originally announced the new feature, it said the update would be made available in November 2022. That timing materialized for the other two Sony products that were slated to get Multipoint (the LinkBuds and LinkBuds S), but for some reason, the XM4 were left out. Today, however, it was spotted by What Hi-Fi, and we can confirm that the update is now available if you open the Sony Headphones app on your phone and connect your WF-1000XM4.

Be prepared for a bit of a wait once you start the update process. It took me more than 30 minutes just to download and transfer the new software to the earbuds before the actual update could begin.

Related

Once it’s complete, you should be offered the ability to connect the earbuds to any previously paired device or connect to a new device. Keep in mind, while it’s possible to be connected to two devices simultaneously, you can only play audio from one of those devices at a time. When paired to two devices, the Sony Headphones app will only be able to work on one of them — but you can pick which one. The app will display the earbuds’ status and features regardless of whether playback is coming from the device with the app or not.

I’m also happy to see that enabling simultaneous device connections hasn’t affected the WF-1000XM4’s ability to use Sony’s high-quality LDAC Bluetooth codec when connected to a compatible phone like a Google Pixel 7 Pro.

The addition is a welcome one. When I reviewed the WF-1000XM4 shortly after they launched, I was hard-pressed to find anything I didn’t like about them. But the fact that they arrived without Bluetooth Multipoint struck me as an unfortunate decision given that so many wireless earbuds — at almost all prices — now typically offer it.

Nonetheless, I awarded the WF-1000XM4 a 9/10 for all of the other things these great wireless earbuds got right. Once I’ve had a chance to test out the new Multipoint feature, I’ll give some thought as to whether or not that score should be revised.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Can we talk about wireless audio’s missing speedometer?
Simon Cohen
By Simon Cohen
February 17, 2023
DOK-ING-XD-Speedometer

Imagine someone spending $150,000 on a Porsche that had no speedometer. “This fine sports car can do zero to 60 in under three seconds.” Uh, how do I know? “Doesn’t it feel fast when you drive it? Trust us, it’s under three seconds.” Probably wouldn’t fly, would it? 

And yet, this unlikely scenario is exactly what’s happening in the world of wireless audio. 

Read more
MLS Season Pass will be available to sports bars and the like
Phil Nickinson
By Phil Nickinson
February 16, 2023
mls season pass t mobile free 4

If you're the sort who prefers to watch your MLS games from the comfort of your favorite barstool instead of your couch, you're in luck. DirecTV today announced that it's reached an agreement with Apple and Major League Soccer to make MLS Season Pass available to more than 300,000 restaurants, bars, hotel lounges, and more for the 2023 MLS season, via existing satellite equipment.

While that doesn't necessarily mean that every match will be available on every TV, it means those games will be available. So you might still have to fight for screen time alongside the likes of college basketball, baseball, and football — but that's nothing a strategically placed $20 probably can't handle.

Read more
T-Mobile subscribers can get MLS Season Pass for free
Phil Nickinson
By Phil Nickinson
February 16, 2023
MLS Season Pass on an iPhone.

T-Mobile today announced that it's giving its subscribers MLS Season Pass for free. The service — which gets you every MLS game this season, along with other attached leagues — normally costs $100 for the season, or $15 a month.

T-Mobile subscribers (and Metro by T-Mobile customers) will be able to add MLS Season Pass via the T-Mobile Tuesdays app starting on February 21.

Read more