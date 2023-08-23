 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Sony’s PlayStation wireless earbuds promise audiophile quality for $200

Simon Cohen
By
Sony Pulse Explore wireless earbuds for PlayStation.
Sony

Sony’s very best wireless audio tech is usually reserved for its flagship headphones and earbuds, currently the WH-1000XM5 and WF-1000XM5. However, it looks like the company is going break with that tradition — partially, at least — for its latest PlayStation gaming accessory, a set of wireless earbuds called the Pulse Explore.

The Pulse Explore are unmistakably PlayStation-themed, with a white, winged design that mimics the lines of the PlayStation 5 console, as well as its controller. But lurking beneath that gaming-inspired exterior is some very high-end audio tech. The Pulse Explore use planar magnetic drivers, which have traditionally been reserved for expensive, audiophile-grade headphones and wired earbuds due to their cost.

Recommended Videos

And while the Pulse Explore will certainly be expensive by gaming headset standards — Sony says they’ll cost $200 when they eventually hit retail — that’s a remarkably low price for such an exotic driver technology. Coincidentally, Canadian audio company PSB plans to release its own set of planar magnetic wireless earbuds for exactly the same price.

Related
Sony Pulse Explore wireless earbuds for PlayStation.
Sony

The Pulse Explore also has another feature that will be of interest to those seeking wireless audio perfection: a lossless wireless connection made possible by PlayStation Link, which requires a proprietary USB dongle. The dongle can be used with the PlayStation 5 — naturally — but it also works with PCs and Macs. Gamers will likely be more focused on PlayStation Link’s promise of a low-latency connection, but most dedicated wireless gaming headsets with USB transceivers already offer very low latency. Lossless wireless audio, on the other hand, is much harder to come by.

At the moment, only mobile phones and wireless earbuds/headphones that support Qualcomm’s aptX Lossless Bluetooth codec (or this very expensive set of Wi-Fi headphones) can offer wireless lossless audio.

Sony says that you’ll be able to maintain a simultaneous connection to PlayStation Link and the Bluetooth connection for your phone, but there’s no word yet on whether the Pulse Explore will support two Bluetooth connections via Multipoint.

There are still a ton of questions about the Pulse Explore left unanswered by Sony’s announcement. Does the lossless connection support hi-res audio, or just CD-quality sound? What’s the battery life like? Do they offer ANC/transparency modes? Do they support wireless charging? Is there head-tracking for spatial audio? And, when will people actually be able to buy them?

We’ve reached out to Sony with these questions and more, and we’ll update this post when we hear back.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen covers a variety of consumer technologies, but has a special interest in audio and video products, like…
Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro earbuds go after Sony’s wireless hi-res crown
Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro.

Anker's Soundcore brand of personal audio devices just released the latest in its Liberty line of true wireless earbuds, and the company seems to be throwing everything it has at them. The $170 Liberty 3 Pro feature a 30% smaller shape than their predecessor, the Liberty 2 Pro, plus they come equipped with active noise cancellation (ANC) and hi-res Bluetooth codecs, things the original version of the older model lacked. The Liberty 3 Pro come in four colors -- black, white, gray, and purple. If you buy them between today and October 14, you can save $20 at Amazon and at other retailers.

We were blown away by how great the Liberty 2 Pro performed. We only noted a few drawbacks -- a bulky design, and some fiddly buttons. Soundcore was apparently taking careful note -- the Liberty 3 Pro are notably smaller (though they'll likely still stick out from your ears a bit), and the tiny physical buttons have been ditched in favor of touch controls. They also look decidedly more high-end, with a mirrorlike finish and chrome accents. Soundcore says they'll feel more comfortable thanks to the shape of the redesigned silicon earwings.

Read more
Grell Audio promises audiophile-grade wireless earbuds for $200
Grell Audio TWS/1 noise-canceling true wireless earbuds.

Grell Audio isn't a household name, but its founder, Axel Grell, is something of a legend in the audiophile community. As Sennheiser's lead headphones designer for the better part of 30 years, he was a driving force behind the company's line of highly regarded audio products, like the pricey but extraordinary HD800 and HD800S. Now, out on his own, Grell has his sights set on a new goal: To produce a set of true wireless earbuds that don't compromise on sound quality and, perhaps more importantly, don't cost the equivalent of lease payment on a Ferrari. His first attempt is embodied in the Grell TWS/1, a slick-looking set of earbuds that cost $200, and can be pre-ordered from the Grell Audio website starting today and shipping expected by November.

"I always try to create the best possible acoustical experience for the money, no matter the price point," said Axel Grell in a press release.  The TWS/1 features and specs seem to support Grell's statement. With the exception of active noise cancellation (ANC), most of the embedded tech appears geared toward a higher standard of audio performance: High precision dynamic drivers,  dynamic transducers with a tolerance of +/- 1 db, and strong support for high-quality Bluetooth codecs like SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD,  aptX adaptive, and LHDC. Grell has even included Sonarworks' SoundID personalized tuning software to help folks adapt the sound of the TWS/1 to their particular hearing profile.

Read more
Sony delivers the $100 WF-C500, its most affordable set of true wireless earbuds
Sony WF-C500 true wireless earbuds and case sitting on a table..

Sony, a company that has historically made very capable but very expensive true wireless earbuds, is now heading into more affordable territory with the $100 WF-C500, a set of earbuds that compete with Jabra's $80 Elite 3. Sony's previous lowest-priced earbuds were the $130 WF-XB700. It also announced its latest full-size noise-canceling wireless headphones, the $250 WH-XB910N. Both models are available for pre-order today at Sony.com, Amazon, and Best Buy.

Compared to Sony's other true wireless offerings like the WF-1000XM3, WF-1000XM4, and WF-SP800N, all of which possess advanced features like active noise cancellation (ANC), transparency mode, in-ear detection, built-in Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, and in the case of the XM4, wireless charging, the C500 are relatively bare-bones. They're still compatible with Sony's Headphones app, and they benefit from Sony's Digitial Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE), which helps to restore lost high-frequencies in compressed digital music. But otherwise, there are few bells or whistles.

Read more