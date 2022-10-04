 Skip to main content
Disney+ relaunches on PlayStation 5

Phil Nickinson
By

One of the hottest streaming services is … once again … available on one of the hottest gaming consoles. That is, Disney+ can still be streamed on PlayStation 5 as part of a “relaunch,” Disney said today. (The same, too, goes for Star+ in Latin America.)

And, well, that’s pretty much it. You’ll still be able to watch all the Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, Nat Geo, and more on your PlayStation 5, in 4K, and in high dynamic range. The relaunch comes ahead of the addition of a new tier of Disney+ that will have some advertising but come at a lower cost.

The Playstation 5 system standing upright. standing upright.
Dennis Cortés on Unsplash

“A key part of our global expansion strategy is to meet consumers wherever they are, which is why we’re excited to enhance both Disney+ and Star+ for PlayStation 5 users,” Jerrell Jimerson, EVP of Product & Design, Disney Streaming, said in a press release. “The ability to support 4K HDR video streaming on the platform will also improve the viewing experience for fans.”

All things PS5

PlayStation 5 was a noticeable hole in supported hardware for Disney+, which otherwise already was available on pretty much every modern piece of streaming hardware. That includes Amazon Fire TV and Roku, which takes care of the two biggest streaming platforms. It’s also available on Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast with Google TV, in a web browser, on various smart TV systems, and other gaming consoles.

Disney+ sports some 152.1 million subscribers worldwide as of July 2, 2022, with 44.5 million of those in the U.S. and Canada.

The Disney+ subscription models are getting a bit of a shake-up later this year, with the addition of the advertising-supported tier. That model will run $8 a month, while the new “Premium” option (sans ads) will cost $11 a month, or $110 a year. You also will be able to get Disney+ and Hulu with advertising for $10 a month, the Disney Bundle (Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+) with ads for $13 a month, or the bundle without advertising for $20 a month.

The new options go live on December 8.

Those who have the legacy version of the Disney Bundle without advertising will be able to keep their $15-a-month subscriptions.

