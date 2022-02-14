Why the Disney Bundle is the best deal in streaming in 2022

With so many streaming services out there, it can be hard to know which to spend your money on. It’s actually a very simple choice though — the Disney Bundle. The Disney Bundle costs just $14 per month and you get a ton of choice from it. It includes Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu (ad-supported) so you won’t run out of great shows or movies to watch any time soon. Signing up for each of those individually would cost you $21 a month so you save $7 going with this option. Even better, your whole family will appreciate what’s here. Let’s take a look at why the Disney Bundle is so exceptional.

There’s so much choice

We have to regularly update our look at the best movies on Disney+ as well as the best movies on Hulu because there are so many great movies to watch between the two services.

Disney+ is the home of all things Marvel and Star Wars, making it a great choice for family viewing, but combined with Hulu, you also get amazing movies like The French Connection, Se7en, Pig, and basically something that will suit every mood. Whatever your taste in movies, Disney+ with Hulu has everything you could want.

And that’s just movies. When it comes to shows, Disney+ also has content like The Book of Boba Fett, The World According to Jeff Goldblum, and The Beatles: Get Back. The best shows on Disney+ are various and wondrous in nature.

Similarly, the best shows on Hulu are numerous too. Shows like Pam & Tommy, Promised Land, and Grown-ish means you won’t run out of options. Again.

Sports fans then get the advantage of ESPN+. The sports streaming service offers up elect live events, including MLB, NHL, NBA, and MLS games as well as college sports, PGA golf, Top Rank Boxing, and Grand Slam tennis matches. You’ll also find the United Soccer League, cricket, rugby, Canadian Football League, English Football League, and UEFA Nations League games.

Alongside that, it has exclusive rights to UFC pay-per-views. It also includes classic and original ESPN content including the entire 30 for 30 documentary catalog and original programming like NBA Rooks which follows NBA rookies in their first season.

Simply put, the Disney Bundle is the one-stop-shop of streaming No one likes to sign up for plenty of different subscription services. By signing up to The Disney Bundle, you get all the benefits of three different streaming services at one monthly cost. No other service can compare and it’s super simple to sign up to.

Sign up now and you can enjoy as many sports, movies, and TV shows as possible while knowing the whole family will be delighted by what’s here.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations