Digital Trends
Home Theater

Spotify adds simplified Car View mode for Android users

Simon Cohen
By

About a year ago, some Android Spotify users reported that they were seeing a new, simplified layout when they had the app open and were connected to their car’s Bluetooth. The guess at the time was that Spotify was testing a new way for people to interact with its app while driving, presumably to reduce distractions. Now, there’s no guesswork needed — Spotify announced it’s rolling out Car View for all Android users.

The new, simplified layout will launch automatically when the app detects a car Bluetooth connection, and it works in both portrait and landscape orientations. It’s not just for Premium subscribers; free users can get the experience via shuffle mode. Unfortunately, for now, the new view will only work with Bluetooth connections, not AUX input, or via USB. Though it’s currently only on Android, Spotify says it will notify users as soon as it’s available on other platforms, which should give iOS users at least a glimmer of hope that their devices won’t be left out of this update.

Spotify is no stranger to the driving world, in fact the company has a strong track record of launching features that not only make it easier to use while conducting other tasks in the car (like navigation), but also make it easier for you to take your tunes with you even if you’re just the passenger. Waze’s Spotify integration is a good example, as is the company’s partnership with Uber. Spotify is also one of the primary music apps that drivers with an Android Auto-compatible car stereo have become accustomed to using.

Car view will no doubt be a welcome addition to the platform, and it’s another indicator that the company isn’t afraid to try new things in response to user feedback. Last year, news broke that Spotify was testing a song import feature, which would let users add their own private collection of music to the platform for those times when the company’s own database might be missing some rarities. Though this feature hasn’t rolled out widely, if car view’s development history is any indication, it may not be long until it is.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Robomart's self-driving grocery store is like Amazon Go on wheels
Sony-WH-1000X-M3
Home Theater

Leave the charger behind: Wireless headphones will get epic battery life in 2019

From wireless in-ears to noise-canceling over-ears, virtually every headphone manufacturer has seriously improved wireless headphone battery capacity, making fears about charging up for long listening sessions a thing of the past.
Posted By Parker Hall
Home Theater

Still listening on tinny TV speakers? Try one of our favorite soundbars

You no longer have to sacrifice sound for size when selecting home audio equipment. Check out our picks for the best soundbars, whether you're looking for budget options, pure power, smarts, or tons of features.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
best free recording software
Computing

Don't spend hundreds on Pro Tools or Logic. Try one of these free alternatives

Believe it or not, Pro Tools isn't the only digital audio workstation worth your time. Check out our picks for the best free recording software, whether you're looking for a lightweight app or a full-blown audio workstation.
Posted By Jon Martindale
CES 2019
Emerging Tech

CES 2019 recap: All the trends, products, and gadgets you missed

CES 2019 didn’t just give us a taste of the future, it offered a five-course meal. From 8K and Micro LED televisions to smart toilets, the show delivered with all the amazing gadgetry you could ask for. Here’s a look at all the big…
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
Roku Ultra (Model 4661)
Home Theater

Roku adds automatic sign-out mode, for those with regular houseguests

Being able to use a Roku device while staying at a hotel or Airbnb is awesome. What is less awesome is leaving yourself signed in after you leave. With a new automatic sign-out feature, Roku is making it easier to relax.
Posted By Simon Cohen
Home Theater

Wireless headphones are finally awesome, and these are our favorites

With sleek form factors, prime audio quality, and the freedom of untethered listening, there has never been a better time to pick up a pair of wireless headphones. These are the best ones currently available.
Posted By Parker Hall
more colors storage and apple music for newly refreshed ipod touch
Apple

Apple may be developing a new iPod Touch to woo younger users

Apple may be developing its first new iPod touch model since 2015 as it aims to capture younger users who are not yet ready for their own smartphone, and expand its overall listening base in the future.
Posted By Parker Hall
AV Receiver
Home Theater

These awesome A/V receivers will swarm you with surround sound at any budget

There is no one-size-fits-all approach to shopping for a receiver, so we assembled our favorites for 2018, at multiple price points and all loaded with features, from Dolby Atmos to 4K HDR, and much more.
Posted By Parker Hall
TiVo BOLT OTA
Home Theater

Cord-cutting has grown by 48 percent in 8 years, according to Nielsen

People are continuing to ditch cable but not all cord-cutters are the same. In fact, there are two distinct groups within the cord-cutting universe, with a very small, yet growing third group that's worth paying attention to.
Posted By Simon Cohen
Apple Airplay
Home Theater

All of the TVs getting Apple’s AirPlay 2 in 2019

This year, Apple made it clear it was done keeping its AirPlay wireless streaming technology to itself. With an open API, the way is clear for a plethora of third-party devices, including this growing list of TVs.
Posted By Simon Cohen
how to delete netflix history 100
Home Theater

New TV? Here's where to go to watch the best 4K content available

Searching for content for your new 4K UHD TV? Look no further. We have every major source of the best 4K content, along with the cost, hardware requirements, and features that make each service worth a look.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
best streaming TV service
Home Theater

Cutting the cord? Let us help you find the best service for live TV streaming

There's a long list of live TV streaming services available to help you cut the cord and replace your traditional TV subscription. Each is different in important ways, and this guide will help you find the best one for you.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
Movies & TV

New trailer for 'The Punisher' season 2 teases a bloody showdown

The Punisher is getting a second season on Netflix, with Jon Bernthal returning to play Marvel Comics' gun-toting antihero Frank Castle. Here's everything we know about season 2 of The Punisher so far.
Posted By Rick Marshall
best earbuds 1more triple drivers
Buying Guides

Block the outside world, tune into your own with the best in-ear headphones

Over-the-ear headphones offer top-flight sound, but they're not so easy to take along with you. If you're looking to upgrade your portable sound, check out our favorite in-ear headphones -- there's a model for every user and every budget.
Posted By Parker Hall