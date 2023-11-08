 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Spotify Premium adds 200,000 free audiobooks for U.S. subscribers

Phil Nickinson
By
Audiobooks on Spotify.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Spotify today took a big step toward keeping you in its app — and its growing ecosystem — that much more with the addition of more than 200,000 audiobooks for Premium subscribers in the U.S.

That’s a big number, but it’s also just part of the story. You don’t get full access to listen to everything for as long as you want. Each individual Premium subscriber, and plan managers for Family and Duo accounts, will get 15 hours of audiobooks every month, included with their plans, and you’ll see available audiobooks marked as “Included in Premium.” (Sort of in the same vein of how some movies and shows are available free on Amazon Prime Video, and some aren’t.) Spotify says that should get you about two books a month. But you can opt to buy a book or another 10 hours of listening time for $13.

Recommended Videos

There’s some fine print there, too. The top-up hours are good for one year, so you don’t have to use them in the same month in which you purchased them. And you can add multiple top-ups to your account for even more audiobook time. They’re only available in 10-hour increments, though.

Related

Other details:

  • Audiobook listening time assumes you’re listening at normal speed. Adjusting the playback speed doesn’t affect it. Listening to a 1-hour book at 2x speed still uses 1 hour of your allotted time, not 30 minutes.
  • You can listen to a book more than once, but both runs count against your audiobook hours.
  • Audiobook listening hours don’t roll over month to month. Whatever you don’t use from your initial 15 hours is gone at the start of a new month. (And you won’t get a refund or anything for unused hours.)
  • Your included 15 hours will be used first, followed by any top-up hours.

One more little nugget — Spotify’s Premium Student plan doesn’t get any free audiobook listening time. Because why would you want students to enjoy books?

So what will you find in Spotify audiobooks? The company says it has more than 70% of bestselling titles. And the 15 hours of free listening for Premium subscribers basically puts it on par with what Amazon gives Audible listeners who are Amazon Prime subscribers.

All in all, it’s a cool addition to Spotify, and hopefully one that doesn’t attract the same sort of controversy that some exclusive podcasts on the platform have attracted. On the other hand, given the state of affairs, we wouldn’t be surprised if someone finds something objectionable somewhere.

Meanwhile, we are still waiting for lossless audio.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Phil Nickinson
Phil Nickinson
Section Editor, Audio/Video
Phil spent the 2000s making newspapers with the Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, the 2010s with Android Central and then the…
What is DirecTV Stream: plans, pricing, channels, and more
DirecTV Stream app icon on Apple TV.

DirecTV Stream is the latest name for what once was AT&T’s live tv and on-demand streaming service, previously called AT&T TV, among other names. It's now jointly owned by AT&T and private equity firm TPG Inc., if you're concerned about such things. That new venture means that we no longer have insight into how many subscribers DirecTV Stream has, but it's believed to be the smallest of the live streaming services in the United States. (The last time we got numbers was at the end of 2020, when the service was at about 656,000 subscribers, or about half that of Fubo, or no bigger than 13 percent of YouTube TV's base.)

In any event, you're looking to cut the cable cord, DirecTV Stream is on more service to consider among others such as Hulu With Live TV, Sling TV, and the aforementioned YouTube TV.

Read more
The best kids headphones of 2023: for fun, safety, and more
best kids headphones jlabs jbuddies pro product 1

Kid-friendly consumer tech is all the rage these days, so it’s no surprise that there’s an entire market of headphones designed exclusively for our young ones. But when we think “kid-friendly,” sometimes we imagine products that are built to be a bit more throwaway than the adult counterparts. That’s not the case with our list of the best headphones for kids, though.

We want our child-tailored headphones to include parental-controlled volume limiters, to ensure our children aren’t harming their eardrums. Pretty much every entry on our list checks this vital box, but we also wanted to point you and yours toward products that offer exceptional noise-cancelling, built-in mics for phone and video calls, as well as long-lasting batteries for schooldays or a long flight.

Read more
DirecTV Stream raises pricing across all its tiers
DirecTV Stream app icon on Apple TV.

DirecTV Stream is still a thing. And the reason we know that — despite almost certainly being the least popular of the live services available in the U.S. — is because it just raised its already more-expensive-than-most pricing.

Here's the way things now break down:

Read more