Looks like Spotify is giving away smart speakers again. Almost a year to the date after its last Google Home Mini giveaway, Spotify is back for a repeat performance. It’s giving away free Google Home Minis right now, to all new and existing Spotify Premium account holders in the U.S. This time, the company isn’t restricting the offer just to family accounts — individual account holders can get in on the action too.

To take advantage of this amazing offer, head on over to either the Premium Family or Premium Individual home pages and sign-up for a free Google Home Mini.

Why the freebie? Apparently, Spotify was just really happy at how popular the last giveaway was. “At our core, Spotify Premium wants to make it easy to enjoy your favorite music anytime, anywhere. We were delighted by the response of our first Google Home Mini offer last year, which is why we’re excited to extend our partnership with Google and expand the offer to now include both Family and Individual Premium plans,” sais Marc Hazan, Spotify’s vice president of premium partnerships in a press release. “With the holidays just around the corner, Spotify and Google Home Mini are helping you fill your homes with music you love by simply using your voice.”

Google’s Assistant-powered smart speakers are compatible with many paid and free music services, most notably its own Google Play Music and YouTube Music services, but Spotify’s massive popularity makes it the music service of choice for most smart speaker users.

Spotify has a free, ad-supported tier, but this plan is not compatible with most smart speaker devices. To use Spotify with the Google Home Mini, you need a Premium subscription. Individual Premium plans cost $10 per month and include offline listening options. Family plans cost $15 per month and let up to six different users stream music at the same time.

Discounts on Spotify Premium plans are available — if you’re a student, you can get an individual plan for just $5 per month, which also comes with a free Hulu subscription, making it a fantastic deal. Add on the Google Home Mini giveaway and it’s a no-brainer for students on a tight budget.

