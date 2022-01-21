The biggest sporting event in the United States is back! And Super Bowl 2022 is gearing up to be another great one, if the early rounds of the playoffs are any indication.

This year’s game — also known as Super Bowl LVI, of those who prefer Roman numerals — is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 PT on Sunday, February 13. It’s being broadcast by NBC, which gives pretty much anyone easy access. But that also means you’ve got all kinds of options for watching the game, from streaming, to cable, to over-the-air.

One of the more popular options again this year, though, will be Amazon Fire TV, thanks to its low-cost dongles and affordable Amazon Fire TV, uh, TVs. Here’s how to get the job done.

How to watch Super Bowl 2022 on Amazon Fire TV

Whether you’ve got the low-end Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite, or the one we recommend for most folks, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max (and there’s only a $20 difference between the two), your actual experience will mostly remain the same. Yes, there are some technical differences — Fire TV Stick Lite tops out at 1080p, while the Fire TV Stick 4K Max hits 4K resolution and has support for HD and better audio.

The hardware is the easy part, though. Where you have to make some decisions when it comes to watching Super Bowl 2022 on Amazon Fire TV is in the software.

The good news is that all the major streaming services should have access to your local NBC affiliate. If you’ve already got one up and running, great. You’re ahead of the game. If you’re in need of a new streaming service, however, you’ve got options. Hulu With Live TV is the most popular service in the United States at more than 4 million paid subscribers, so you’ll be in good company there. Or if you’re looking to go the most economical route, Sling TV plans start at $35 a month and include local channels.

If neither of those are what you’re looking for, you should check out FuboTV, YouTube TV, or DirecTV Stream. Also, Super Bowl 2022 will be available on NBCUniversal’s own Peacock streaming service.

More on Fire TV

Watch Super Bowl 2022 with Amazon Fire TV Recast

If you’re already rocking Amazon Fire TV, there’s one more option that’s worth looking into. Amazon Fire TV Recast works in conjunction with an over-the-air antenna to give you an excellent addition to the core Fire TV experience. Essentially, it’s a tuner that adds live broadcast feeds to your Fire TV Experience, making it easy to see what’s on your local channels at any time. And it also includes a hard drive, so you can record those shows whenever you want.

There are a couple options here — a dual-tuner model that lets you watch two shows at once on separate devices, or a four-tuner model that doubles that. (It also has twice as much room on the hard drive for more recordings.)

Recast is a really cool addition that gives you redundancy should a streaming service go down, plus the ability to record all your local broadcasts — and that includes Super Bowl 2022.

Editors' Recommendations