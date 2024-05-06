Get this 55-inch TCL QLED 4K TV for $500 for a limited time

Don’t miss this chance to get the 55-inch TCL Q7 QLED 4K TV for $100 cheaper than usual from Best Buy, as this is one of the top QLED TV deals that you can shop right now in terms of value. Instead of its original price of $600, you’ll only have to pay $500, but only if you hurry because we’re not sure how much time is remaining before the offer expires. If your home theater setup needs an upgrade, you can’t go wrong with this QLED TV.

Why you should buy the 55-inch TCL Q7 QLED 4K TV

The TCL Q7 QLED 4K TV features a 55-inch display with 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp details, and an up to 120Hz refresh rate for smooth movements on the screen during action-packed sequences and fast-paced sports programs. The TV also supports the most advanced HDR formats for enhanced contrast and more accurate colors, and DTS Virtual: X for immersive 3D sound. The TCL Q7 QLED 4K TV runs on the Google TV platform for access to all of the most popular streaming services, as well as compatibility with Amazon’s Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple’s HomeKit.

As a QLED TV, the TCL Q7 QLED 4K TV uses quantum dot technology to create more lifelike images. In our comparison of QLED TVs versus OLED TVs, the advantages of QLED TVs include much higher brightness, longer life spans, no chance of screen burn-ins, and lower costs on a price-per-inch of screen size basis. However, it’s highly recommended that you consult our guide on what size TV to buy to make sure that you have enough space for the 55-inch TCL Q7 QLED 4K TV.

If you’re on the hunt for TV deals that will breathe new life into your living room, you should consider Best Buy’s offer for the 55-inch TCL Q7 QLED 4K TV. A $100 discount slashes its price to a more affordable $500 from its sticker price of $600, but there’s no telling how long you’ve got until you miss out on the savings. If you think the 55-inch TCL Q7 QLED 4K TV is the perfect addition to your home theater setup, don’t waste any more time — add it to your cart and proceed with the checkout process as soon as you can.

