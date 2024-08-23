This 55-inch QLED TV dropped below $500 for a limited time

Here’s your chance to get a decent-sized QLED TV for less than $500, as Best Buy has slashed the price of the 55-inch TCL QM7 Series 4K QLED TV with a $302 discount as part of its Tech Fest sale. From $800, it’s all the way down to only $498, which is an excellent price,so you’ll no longer have to wait for the launch of this year’s Labor Day TV deals. The sale ends on August 25, but there’s a chance that stocks don’t last until then — we’re basically saying you should make your purchase for this QLED TV right now if you don’t want to miss out on the savings.

Why you should buy the 55-inch TCL QM7 Series 4K QLED TV

The TCL QM8 Series 4K QLED TV left us very impressed, and we’re also pretty high on its predecessor, the TCL QM7 Series 4K QLED TV, especially if you buy it for its discounted price from Best Buy. You’ll get sharp details and lifelike colors with its 4K Ultra HD resolution, and even better picture quality with its support for various HDR formats. The TV is also powered by Google TV, for access to all of the popular streaming services.

Our QLED TV versus OLED TV comparison showcases the advantages of the 55-inch TCL QM7 Series 4K QLED TV, which include much higher brightness levels, a longer life span, no chance of getting screen burn-ins, and a lower cost on a price-per-inch of screen size basis. The 55-inch TCL QM7 Series 4K QLED TV also features mini-LED technology though, which allows many more LEDs to fit in the same space for even better brightness and improved darkness, closing the gap with OLED TVs in that regard.

Best Buy’s Tech Fest sale has one of the best QLED TV deals that we’ve seen in a while — the 55-inch TCL QM7 Series 4K QLED TV for only $498, for savings of $302 on its sticker price of $800. You should finalize your transaction for this QLED TV as soon as possible though — it’s not recommended to wait until the last minute of the sale as stocks may already be gone by then. Add the 55-inch TCL QM7 Series 4K QLED TV to your cart and move forward with the checkout process immediately, if you want to ensure that you’re able to take advantage of the discount.