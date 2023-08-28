 Skip to main content
How to watch TCL’s fall 2023 global product launch event

Phil Nickinson
By
The bottom bezel and logo on a TCL QM8.
Zeke Jones/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

The arrival of fall — or close enough, anyway — means a few things. Football. Too much excitement for pumpkin spice. And all kinds of new tech. And that extends to the TV world (and more) this week with TCL’s global flagship product launch.

TCL is probably best-known for its televisions. And we’ll hear plenty on the latest in QD-Mini LED tech (we’ve been plenty impressed by the Mini LED side of things thus far). But we’re also expecting more from the world of home theater products in general, as well as smart home appliances, NXTPAPER (we first saw that sort-of Kindle/iPad hybrid at CES in January), and plenty more.

So there’s going to be plenty for everyone. But, of course, we’re all looking forward to the latest on the TV front given TCL’s proclivity for creating televisions that hit the sweet spot between features and affordability. (Plus there’s this 98-inch monster that just got announced that we can’t wait to get our hands on.) And maybe a few other surprises on that front? There’s only one way to find out, of course. And that’s by flying to Europe, eating some great food, having some great coffee, and then checking out the whole thing.

Or, ya know, fire up your computer and watch live from the safety and comfort of your own home.

The event is scheduled for 8 a.m. ET on Tuesday, August 29. (That’s 5 a.m. on the West Coast, and 2 p.m. local time in Europe, where the event is taking place.)

You’ll be able to watch the event live on TCL’s YouTube channel.

Phil Nickinson
Phil Nickinson
Section Editor, Audio/Video
Phil spent the 2000s making newspapers with the Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, the 2010s with Android Central and then the…
