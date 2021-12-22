  1. Home Theater

TCL Google TVs are back at Best Buy, following software fix

Simon Cohen
By

After a brief hiatus, TCL’s Google TV models are back on the shelves at Best Buy — at some of their lowest prices of the year. They had been pulled from both physical stores and online earlier in December over performance issues that made the TVs feel laggy and unresponsive to many users. A software fix has since been issued by TCL, and it is beginning to roll out to all affected models. It apparently addresses these performance concerns.

In an email to 9to5Google, TCL described the software fix that it has developed for its Google TVs:

TCL is committed to delivering premium products with world-class experiences, and the new product featuring Google TV is certainly no different. Recent software updates have allowed us to make significant improvements on the stability and speed of the TCL televisions featuring Google TV. With these updates, this product now represents the powerful performance that TCL and Google believe is the future of TV. — TCL

Google TV models that can benefit from the software update should receive and install the new software automatically, but if you’d like to double-check your TV’s status, here are instructions from TCL:

  • Using the remote, press the Settings button. A panel will appear on the right side of the screen
  • Select the Settings options in the panel
  • Navigate to System > About > System update
  • Select the Network Update option in the dialogue box that appears
  • If an update is available, the TV will display a Software Update message box. Follow the onscreen instructions to download and install the latest updates
  • Once the latest software is successfully installed, your TCL TV will automatically restart.

Editors' Recommendations

How to remove location data from your iPhone photos

The best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 cases and covers

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Cases Feature image.

Best Microsoft Surface Pro deals for December 2021

The best rom-coms on Hulu right now

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Ups and downs of tech in 2021: A look back at the smart home

Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen on table

How to adjust high-DPI scaling in Windows 10

how to adjust high-DPI scaling in Windows 10

This smart app makes the MacBook Pro’s notch super useful

A close up of the 2021 MacBook Pro showing its display notch.

The Owlet Dream Duo and Dream Sock help monitor and improve babies’ sleep health

The Owlet Dream Duo combo.

The best Pixar movies on Disney+

Luca on Disney+.

The best Hallmark Christmas movies

The cast of Christmas Sail.

Best video game deals for December 2021

Can EVs off-road? We punished the VW ID.4 to find out

Volkswagen ID.4 and Beetle in the desert

Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific is too complicated for its own good

warzone pacific impressions