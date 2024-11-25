TCL’s first portable projector doubles as a Bluetooth speaker

TCL has tossed its hat into the portable projector ring with its new Projector A1, a Google TV-powered device that also works as a standalone stereo Bluetooth speaker. It’s available now for $499, making it one of the more affordable products in this category.

On their own, the A1’s specs look very familiar to folks who know portable projectors. You get Full HD resolution, a claimed 360 ISO lumens of brightness, and an image size that can extend from 45 to 120 inches in diagonal size. Unlike some portables from Anker Nebula, the A1 doesn’t have its own internal battery, so you’ll need a source of power to use it.

Design-wise, we’re intrigued by the A1’s carry handle. When not used for toting the unit from room to room, it can be pushed downward, which extends the projector’s base, letting you easily adjust the angle without wedging other objects under it.

It’s also notable for its integration of Google TV, which, in addition to being a great smart TV operating system, also brings Google Assistant voice commands (via the included voice remote) and the ability to use Google Cast to stream or mirror a variety of content from your smartphone via Wi-Fi.

TCL says the twin built-in speakers have 8 watts of power each, and when you’re not using the A1 for visual entertainment, it can be switched to Bluetooth speaker mode. An LED display on the sides of the projector can be turned on when in this mode for a built-in light show that moves to your music.

At 5.5 pounds, the A1 isn’t quite as portable as some other projectors you can buy, but its price and features make it an intriguing alternative for folks who don’t need the full independence of a battery-powered device.