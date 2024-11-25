 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

TCL’s first portable projector doubles as a Bluetooth speaker

By
TCL Projector A1.
TCL

TCL has tossed its hat into the portable projector ring with its new Projector A1, a Google TV-powered device that also works as a standalone stereo Bluetooth speaker. It’s available now for $499, making it one of the more affordable products in this category.

On their own, the A1’s specs look very familiar to folks who know portable projectors. You get Full HD resolution, a claimed 360 ISO lumens of brightness, and an image size that can extend from 45 to 120 inches in diagonal size. Unlike some portables from Anker Nebula, the A1 doesn’t have its own internal battery, so you’ll need a source of power to use it.

Recommended Videos

Design-wise, we’re intrigued by the A1’s carry handle. When not used for toting the unit from room to room, it can be pushed downward, which extends the projector’s base, letting you easily adjust the angle without wedging other objects under it.

Related

It’s also notable for its integration of Google TV, which, in addition to being a great smart TV operating system, also brings Google Assistant voice commands (via the included voice remote) and the ability to use Google Cast to stream or mirror a variety of content from your smartphone via Wi-Fi.

TCL says the twin built-in speakers have 8 watts of power each, and when you’re not using the A1 for visual entertainment, it can be switched to Bluetooth speaker mode. An LED display on the sides of the projector can be turned on when in this mode for a built-in light show that moves to your music.

At 5.5 pounds, the A1 isn’t quite as portable as some other projectors you can buy, but its price and features make it an intriguing alternative for folks who don’t need the full independence of a battery-powered device.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen is a contributing editor to Digital Trends' Audio/Video section, where he obsesses over the latest wireless…
Nebula’s new Capsule 3 and Mars 3 Air projectors go with Google TV
The Nebula Mars 3 Air portable projector on a table.

The Nebula Mars 3 Air Nebula

Anker's popular sub-brand Nebula has been gaining a reputation for making some excellent projectors, and today the company added to its lineup with two new portable offerings. The soda-can sized Capsule 3 and the slightly bigger and more powerful Mars 3 Air will retail for $550 and $600, respectively, and will be available on November 20.

Read more
Klipsch takes on Marshall with three new portable and rugged Bluetooth speakers
Klipsch City Series Bluetooth Speakers.

Klipsch has added three new Bluetooth speakers to its lineup, and each has been named after an American city with deep roots in music-making. The Klipsch Music City Series includes the Austin, the Nashville, and the Detroit. All three speakers have been ruggedized and carry an IP67 rating, effectively making them dustproof and waterproof. You can wirelessly sync them with other Klipsch speakers, and thanks to built-in mics, they can double as speakerphones. The $99 Austin and $149 Nashville will be available in the coming weeks, while the $299 Detroit will arrive in 2024.

Klipsch City Series Austin Bluetooth Speaker. Klipsch

Read more
Sonos Move 2: Sonos’ biggest portable speaker gets a big update
Sonos Move 2 in olive.

Sonos has unveiled the latest version of its Move portable smart speaker -- the Move 2. It looks nearly identical to the original Sonos Move, yet contains several updates that bring it in line with the company's recently released Era 100 and Era 300 speakers. The Move 2 has been priced at $449, a $50 increase over the previous model, and will be available starting September 20, 2023, in a wide selection of countries. The Move 2 replaces the first-gen speaker, though Sonos will continue to sell the original Move while inventory remains, so you may want to keep an eye open for some deep discounts.

At a distance, you can't tell the Move and Move 2 apart, well, unless the Move 2 shows up in its new color option -- olive. The Move 2 is a hair bigger, but it still weighs the same 6.61 pounds. Sonos has kept the same rubberized no-slip base as well as the integrated carry handle on the back. As with the original, the Move 2 is built for the outdoors with an IP56 rating for dust and water resistance.

Read more