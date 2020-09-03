TCL’s new Nxtpaper screen tech is paper-thin

TCL debuted a new paper-thin display called Nxtpaper that is meant to offer better eye protection when using devices.

As part of TCL’s slew of IFA 2020 announcements, the company introduced Nxtpaper on Thursday, which it calls is a “combination of screen and paper.”

The screen technology protects your eyes from flicker, blue light, and light output when reading from a screen or watching videos.

TCL said on Thursday that Nxtpaper has eye protection certifications from the German Rhine laboratory, the SGS laboratory, and German VDE. The new tech also has 11 different patents, specifically surrounding eye protection.

Nxtpaper is meant for larger devices like a tablet, so it looks like you won’t find a paper-thin screen on TCL phones any time soon. The screen is reportedly 36% thinner than your typical LCD while also being 65% more power efficient (since it doesn’t use backlighting).

The new screen tech could be compared to e-ink screens, which are found in e-readers like Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite. E-ink screens don’t emit light naturally, reducing both screen glare exhibited by LCD and OLED panels and the eye fatigue that can result from it.

However, Nxtpaper looks to be a step above e-ink tech since TCL promises a 25% higher contrast in its display. According to multiple reports, Nxtpaper will start to appear in TCL products “in the near future.”

IFA 2020 continues in Berlin through September 5. Although the event is invite-only with a maximum capacity of 1,000 guests per day, there are various virtual events and virtual showrooms to explore during the event.

