These four new Deezer features leave Spotify behind

By
The Deezer app being used on an iPhone.
Deezer

Deezer has taken this moment, as Spotify suffers major outage fallout, to announce four new features that set it apart from the competition- yup, including Spotify.

The new Deezer features are set to begin rolling out in April with some coming later in May.

The French alternative streaming service, Deezer, will now offer My Deezer Month as a way to compete with Spotify’s Wrapped and Replay features.

While those are playing catch-up, these next features are leading on innovation when it comes to streaming.

Share with anyone

An issue with many of the streaming services is the poor translation when it comes to music sharing. Send a link and they might not be able to listen if not subscribing. Deezer is changing this.

This update will mean anyone sharing a song from Deezer can use a universal sharing link and it will open for them in whatever streaming service they use. That includes the likes of Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube Music.

Control the algorithm

While the smart algorithms that make recommendations to us based on our listening habits can be helpful for new music discoveries, they’re not always accurate.

Share an account with someone else? You’ll likely know the pain of having recommendations made to you based on songs they’ve listened to.

Deezer wants to fix this by letting its users do more than just use the like button that’s it’s offered for years. Now you’ll also be able to mark songs and artists as disliked so you no longer have them crop up in your recommendations.

Personalize your layout

Another part of the new update allows people to change their app in more customizable ways. You’ll be able to organize the Favourites tab to quickly get to what you want more easily.

You will even be able to cusomize playlists by adding photos, shapes, stickers and more.

My Deezer Month

The addition of My Deezer Month means listeners get more stats like most listened to songs, artists and genres.

There is going to be a breakdown of listening habits each month for people to enjoy and use as they please.

Alexis Lanternier, CEO of Deezer, said: “At Deezer, we are constantly innovating to offer the most personalized and customizable music experience on the market. The new features we’re introducing today give users more control over their algorithm, greater flexibility to personalize their experience, and easy ways to share content with their friends, even beyond Deezer. We want to keep surprising fans with new and engaging ways to experience music.”

