It’s your last day to grab this 75-inch TV for under $500

By
Toshiba 55-inch-class C350 series 4K smart Fire TV on a gray shelf and light gray background.
Toshiba

Most people wouldn’t think that it’s possible to buy a 75-inch TV for less than $500, but Best Buy likes proving everyone wrong with its TV deals. The retailer has slashed the price of the 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV from $650 to only $460, but you’re going to have to hurry if you want to take advantage of the $190 discount. There are only several hours left until the offer expires, so if you want to get this massive TV for such an affordable price, you should complete the transaction for it immediately.

Why you should buy the 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV

First and foremost, you should know that the 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV is huge — probably even larger than you expect. That’s why we highly recommend consulting our guide on what size TV to buy to make sure that you have the appropriate amount of space for it. After confirming that you do, you can look forward to sharp details and lifelike colors brought by 4K Ultra HD resolution, and a cinematic viewing experience that’s enabled by Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

The 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV is also a smart TV, powered by Amazon’s Fire TV. The platform not only gives access to all of the popular streaming services like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, but it also allows voice commands to search for content and control playback through Amazon’s Alexa and the included Alexa Voice Remote. The 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV also features Game Mode, which significantly reduces input lag while you’re playing video games.

You won’t always get the chance to buy the 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV for less than $500, so don’t miss this opportunity from Best Buy. From its original price of $650, it’s down to only $460, but time is running out on this $190 discount. There is already a countdown timer on this deal, so if you want to get the 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV for much cheaper than usual, you’re going to have to push through with your purchase right now.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
