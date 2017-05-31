Ultimate Ears’ launches eight limited-edition looks for its popular portable speaker line

Why it matters to you If you're on the hunt for a flashy and great-sounding portable speaker, the new, limited-edition looks hitting Ultimate Ears' popular Boom line may be just the ticket

Ultimate Ears’ popular portable Bluetooth speakers are getting a face-lift as part of a new limited-edition run the company is calling the Second Street Collection.

The Boom 2 and Megaboom speakers will be available in eight new colors and patterned exteriors, ranging from a vibrant blend of red and blue the company calls Spring Haze to a bold and geometric look with neutral tones that it has aptly labeled Graphic Neutral.

The new colors coincide with the company’s new “Bring Music to Life” advertising campaign, which centers on its desire to bring high-quality audio just about everywhere. The new campaign will also see the brand showcasing a new logo, as well as the debut of more eco-friendly packaging.

“Music has the power to enhance, energize, and connect people, and you feel this whenever you turn the speaker on,” said Ultimate Ears’ General Manager Charlotte Johs of the new campaign, “The belief that you can spontaneously transform any moment with music — anytime, anywhere — is at the heart of every experience from Ultimate Ears. We don’t just make speakers, we bring music to life.”

We’ve long been fans of the Ultimate Ears brand, as the company makes solid products for both professional musicians and amateur listeners alike. Even though it does sport a relatively high price tag, we very much enjoyed the sound, bass response, and extreme durability of the Megaboom speaker in testing. Some fresh new colors are all the more reason to give them a look (and listen) if you are in the market for a high-quality portable speaker that can take a beating.

The Second Street Collection will be available beginning in June, with the Boom 2 and Megaboom retailing for $200 and $300, respectively. For more information, visit the company’s website.