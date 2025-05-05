Ultimate Ears Miniroll review: Ultraportable speaker that won’t disappoint on sound

Ultimate Ears MiniRoll MSRP $80.00 Score Details “On a pure sound-for-size basis, it doesn't get much better than the UE Miniroll.” Pros Impressive sound quality for its size

Tough, waterproof, and built to travel

Expandable via PartyUp (Auracast)

Thoughtful, flexible silicone strap

Lightweight and easy to pack Cons Lacks a true wrist strap

Can't stereo-pair

No app for EQ adjustments

When it comes to portable Bluetooth speakers for under $100, compromise is part of the game. You want something small and light enough to toss in a bag, but not so wimpy that it sounds like your phone in a tin can. Ultimate Ears’ Miniroll, the company’s latest ultra-portable speaker, strikes that balance really well, and does so in a uniquely shaped package that is just plain fun.

I’ve been using the Miniroll on and off for a few months, and I’ve been really impressed with its versatility, but more importantly, its audio quality. Don’t let its size and whimsical look fool you, this is a serious speaker that can produce surprisingly loud and full sound.

Design

At just 9.77 ounces, the Miniroll is incredibly light. Throw it in a backpack and I promise you won’t even notice it. At 4.5 inches in diameter and about 1.75 inches thick, I could even slide into the back pocket of my jeans. From a portability standpoint, it may not be the smallest speaker on the market, but it doesn’t have to be — it’s plenty small enough. You can buy it in one of four colors: black, pink, grey, or blue (pictured here).

Why the round shape? Well, for a start, it’s just plain fun, but the better reason is that speaker drivers are round. When you pack a round driver into a round enclosure, you get a speaker that occupies the least amount of space.

The woven fabric grille features Ultimate Ears’ (UE) trademark oversized volume buttons, while power/BT pairing and play/pause/track skipping buttons are found around the side. A USB-C port handles charging, but unlike the JBL Flip 7, it can’t be used for USB Audio.

As is increasingly the case with portable audio products in general, UE doesn’t ship the Miniroll with its own USB-C cable to avoid e-waste (and presumably reduce cost).

On the back is a removable silicone strap that combines the functionality of a wrist strap and a carabiner, letting you attach the Miniroll to all kinds of objects from bike handlebars to the overhead wire of your patio lights. As a carry strap, it’s not as comfortable as a true lanyard. You may be able to get a few fingers through the middle slot, but not your whole hand.

However, the strap does play an interesting role when you place the speaker on a flat surface. The strap’s four tiny raised feet provide both a surprisingly grippy connection and excellent vibration isolation.

Durability

With an IP67 rating, the Miniroll is effectively dust and waterproof. But UE also claims it’s drop-proof, up to 1.2 meters (about 3.9 feet), making it a very rugged choice.

It’s perfect for the patio or the pool, but it’s best to think of it as a poolside speaker, not an actual pool speaker. It may survive immersion in water, but unlike its larger sibling, the WonderBoom 4, the Miniroll doesn’t float. In fact, it will sink like a stone (yep, I found that out the hard way).

Expandability

UE’s PartyUp feature (powered by Bluetooth Auracast) lets you sync an unlimited number of other Minirolls for simultaneous playback. As long as another Miniroll is within Bluetooth range (32 feet or closer), it can join your primary Miniroll’s PartyUp network.

Unfortunately, PartyUp can’t be used to stereo pair two Minirolls, and UE limits audio sharing to just other Minirolls. JBL’s implementation of Auracast on its newest speakers is more flexible, letting any Auracast-enabled JBL speakers connect.

Sound quality

I think the Miniroll sounds great — for its size.

You’re not going to get thumping bass, but the speaker still manages to let you hear most of that low end. However, the key to the Miniroll’s audio quality is its handling of midrange and high frequencies. Both enjoy very good clarity and detail, and there’s a warm tonal quality that I find is missing from most ultraportable speakers.

I happened to have Marshall’s Willen on hand while testing the Miniroll. The Willen, physically, is a square version of the Miniroll, complete with the same design of silicone strap on the back (I believe the Willen was the first to feature this idea). Sound-wise, though, the two couldn’t be more different. Where the Miniroll delivers the kind of balance, detail, and loudness that you might expect from a larger speaker, the Willen struggles mightily, with half the perceived power and far less bass response.

Speaking of bass response, I’ve read a few other Miniroll reviews that note a lack of low end and point out that for the same $80 price, you can get the Soundcore Motion 300, a better-sounding Bluetooth speaker.

This is true, but it’s also beside the point. The Motion 300 is more than twice the size and three times the weight of the Miniroll. Price aside, these speakers aren’t in the same category. I wouldn’t think twice about grabbing the Miniroll on the way out the door. The Motion 300 might give me pause.

The more reasonable critique of the Miniroll is that UE doesn’t provide a companion app, so there’s no way to tweak the EQ. Honestly, I’m not sure what I’d change if I could make adjustments. For my tastes, the factory settings were fine.

Compared to competitors like the JBL Clip 4 or Soundcore Select 4 Go, the Miniroll consistently came out ahead in clarity, depth, and sheer listening enjoyment.

Battery life

UE claims up to 12 hours of battery life, and in my testing, mostly at moderate volume, that number holds up. For its size — and considering its impressive volume — that’s very good stamina. Most of the other ultraportables have the same or less. However, if you want to get maximum battery life in the smallest possible package, it’s hard to beat the Soundcore Select 4 Go’s 20 hours.

Conclusion

If you’re looking for a pocket-sized speaker that doesn’t sound like a toy, the Ultimate Ears Miniroll is one of the best options out there. It combines smart design, rugged build quality, and above-average sound into a speaker that genuinely punches above its weight. Sure, it’s not going to fill a backyard with bass, but for solo adventures, travel, or casual hangs, it’s more than enough — and more than most in this price range.