 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Reviews

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Ultimate Ears Miniroll review: Ultraportable speaker that won’t disappoint on sound

By
Recommended Product Ultimate Ears Miniroll.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends
Ultimate Ears MiniRoll
MSRP $80.00
Score Details
DT Recommended Product
“On a pure sound-for-size basis, it doesn't get much better than the UE Miniroll.”
Pros
  • Impressive sound quality for its size
  • Tough, waterproof, and built to travel
  • Expandable via PartyUp (Auracast)
  • Thoughtful, flexible silicone strap
  • Lightweight and easy to pack
Cons
  • Lacks a true wrist strap
  • Can't stereo-pair
  • No app for EQ adjustments

When it comes to portable Bluetooth speakers for under $100, compromise is part of the game. You want something small and light enough to toss in a bag, but not so wimpy that it sounds like your phone in a tin can. Ultimate Ears’ Miniroll, the company’s latest ultra-portable speaker, strikes that balance really well, and does so in a uniquely shaped package that is just plain fun.

Recommended Videos

I’ve been using the Miniroll on and off for a few months, and I’ve been really impressed with its versatility, but more importantly, its audio quality. Don’t let its size and whimsical look fool you, this is a serious speaker that can produce surprisingly loud and full sound.

Related

Design

Ultimate Ears Miniroll.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

At just 9.77 ounces, the Miniroll is incredibly light. Throw it in a backpack and I promise you won’t even notice it. At 4.5 inches in diameter and about 1.75 inches thick, I could even slide into the back pocket of my jeans. From a portability standpoint, it may not be the smallest speaker on the market, but it doesn’t have to be — it’s plenty small enough. You can buy it in one of four colors: black, pink, grey, or blue (pictured here).

Why the round shape? Well, for a start, it’s just plain fun, but the better reason is that speaker drivers are round. When you pack a round driver into a round enclosure, you get a speaker that occupies the least amount of space.

The woven fabric grille features Ultimate Ears’ (UE) trademark oversized volume buttons, while power/BT pairing and play/pause/track skipping buttons are found around the side. A USB-C port handles charging, but unlike the JBL Flip 7, it can’t be used for USB Audio.

As is increasingly the case with portable audio products in general, UE doesn’t ship the Miniroll with its own USB-C cable to avoid e-waste (and presumably reduce cost).

On the back is a removable silicone strap that combines the functionality of a wrist strap and a carabiner, letting you attach the Miniroll to all kinds of objects from bike handlebars to the overhead wire of your patio lights. As a carry strap, it’s not as comfortable as a true lanyard. You may be able to get a few fingers through the middle slot, but not your whole hand.

However, the strap does play an interesting role when you place the speaker on a flat surface. The strap’s four tiny raised feet provide both a surprisingly grippy connection and excellent vibration isolation.

Durability

Ultimate Ears Miniroll.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

With an IP67 rating, the Miniroll is effectively dust and waterproof. But UE also claims it’s drop-proof, up to 1.2 meters (about 3.9 feet), making it a very rugged choice.

It’s perfect for the patio or the pool, but it’s best to think of it as a poolside speaker, not an actual pool speaker. It may survive immersion in water, but unlike its larger sibling, the WonderBoom 4, the Miniroll doesn’t float. In fact, it will sink like a stone (yep, I found that out the hard way).

Expandability

Ultimate Ears Miniroll.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

UE’s PartyUp feature (powered by Bluetooth Auracast) lets you sync an unlimited number of other Minirolls for simultaneous playback. As long as another Miniroll is within Bluetooth range (32 feet or closer), it can join your primary Miniroll’s PartyUp network.

Unfortunately, PartyUp can’t be used to stereo pair two Minirolls, and UE limits audio sharing to just other Minirolls. JBL’s implementation of Auracast on its newest speakers is more flexible, letting any Auracast-enabled JBL speakers connect.

Sound quality

Ultimate Ears Miniroll and Marshall Willen.
Ultimate Ears Miniroll (left) and Marshall Willen. Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

I think the Miniroll sounds great — for its size.

You’re not going to get thumping bass, but the speaker still manages to let you hear most of that low end. However, the key to the Miniroll’s audio quality is its handling of midrange and high frequencies. Both enjoy very good clarity and detail, and there’s a warm tonal quality that I find is missing from most ultraportable speakers.

I happened to have Marshall’s Willen on hand while testing the Miniroll. The Willen, physically, is a square version of the Miniroll, complete with the same design of silicone strap on the back (I believe the Willen was the first to feature this idea). Sound-wise, though, the two couldn’t be more different. Where the Miniroll delivers the kind of balance, detail, and loudness that you might expect from a larger speaker, the Willen struggles mightily, with half the perceived power and far less bass response.

Speaking of bass response, I’ve read a few other Miniroll reviews that note a lack of low end and point out that for the same $80 price, you can get the Soundcore Motion 300, a better-sounding Bluetooth speaker.

This is true, but it’s also beside the point. The Motion 300 is more than twice the size and three times the weight of the Miniroll. Price aside, these speakers aren’t in the same category. I wouldn’t think twice about grabbing the Miniroll on the way out the door. The Motion 300 might give me pause.

The more reasonable critique of the Miniroll is that UE doesn’t provide a companion app, so there’s no way to tweak the EQ. Honestly, I’m not sure what I’d change if I could make adjustments. For my tastes, the factory settings were fine.

Compared to competitors like the JBL Clip 4 or Soundcore Select 4 Go, the Miniroll consistently came out ahead in clarity, depth, and sheer listening enjoyment.

Battery life

Ultimate Ears Miniroll.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

UE claims up to 12 hours of battery life, and in my testing, mostly at moderate volume, that number holds up. For its size — and considering its impressive volume — that’s very good stamina. Most of the other ultraportables have the same or less. However, if you want to get maximum battery life in the smallest possible package, it’s hard to beat the Soundcore Select 4 Go’s 20 hours.

Conclusion

If you’re looking for a pocket-sized speaker that doesn’t sound like a toy, the Ultimate Ears Miniroll is one of the best options out there. It combines smart design, rugged build quality, and above-average sound into a speaker that genuinely punches above its weight. Sure, it’s not going to fill a backyard with bass, but for solo adventures, travel, or casual hangs, it’s more than enough — and more than most in this price range.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen is a contributing editor to Digital Trends' Audio/Video section, where he obsesses over the latest wireless…
This tiny Ikea waterproof Bluetooth speaker is just $15
Ikea Vappeby Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker in black.

Ikea is well known for selling attractively designed products at reasonable prices, but its latest Bluetooth speaker is priced so low that even Amazon might not be able to compete. The Vappeby waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker, as its name suggests, is tiny, waterproof, and surprisingly cheap at $15.

The tiny, silicone-wrapped speaker measures only three inches square and is just two inches thick. For reference, that's about as wide as an iPhone 14 in portrait mode. It comes with its own lanyard cord, which you could use to hang the Vappeby in a shower as Ikea shows in its photos, or you could simply use it as a wrist strap. It's available in three colors: yellow, black, or red, and if you buy two of them, they can be used as a stereo pair.

Read more
Marshall’s latest Bluetooth speaker has four drivers for 360 sound
Marshall Middleton.

The Marshall Middleton ($299) is the company's latest addition to its lineup of guitar amp-inspired Bluetooth speakers, and it's available starting January 31 at marshallheadphones.com. The Middleton, as its name somewhat suggests, sits in the middle of the Marshall portable family -- it shares the same rectangular shape as the Emberton II but is heavier and more powerful than the Stockton II.

What makes the Middleton stand out is its unique quad-driver configuration, which places speakers on all four sides. There are two full-range drivers, each with its own 20-watt amplifier, and two tweeters, powered by a pair of 10-watt amps.  The Middleton uses the same "true stereophonic" system as the Emberton II to achieve what the company calls multidirectional, 360-degree stereo sound.

Read more
LG updates its XBoom 360 speaker with better sound, battery, and water resistance
LG XBoom 360 X03 speaker.

We were pretty impressed by LG's XBoom 360 portable party speaker when we put one to the test earlier in 2022, but despite the good tunes and fun lighting, we noticed a few places where it could improve. Battery life, at just 10 hours seemed meager, and what's a portable Bluetooth speaker without the ability to take a splash or two?

Looks like LG took our comments to heart. The latest addition to the XBoom family is the $300 XBoom 360 X03, a much more robust speaker in every way, that still keeps the original's unique shape, 360 sound, and customizable light effects. LG says it's available to order immediately from LG's website and authorized retailers, but at publication time, we couldn't find any links to do so.

Read more