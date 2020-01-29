Upcoming Powerbeats headphones apparently revealed in Apple image

Apple-owned Beats appears to be prepping the launch of new Powerbeats headphones, and they should be landing soon.

Code seen in iOS 13.3, released at the end of 2019, first gave notice of the incoming headphones, which we’re assuming will be called Powerbeats4. Now, with the release this week of iOS 13.3.1, we also see an icon (below) apparently revealing the design.

Spotted by MacRumors, the image suggests the Bluetooth-enabled Powerbeats4 will feature a curved look similar to the cordless Powerbeats Pro buds. However, the Powerbeats4 look set to retain the cord connecting the two earpieces — just like the Powerbeats3 — so you can sling them around your neck when you’re not using them.

Interestingly, the image indicates that the cord on the Powerbeats4 will run from the opposite side to the Powerbeats3, which, as MacRumors points out, could result in a slightly different feel on the ear.

Recent reports suggest the Powerbeats 4 are likely to come with features already seen with the Airpods 2, Airpods Pro, and Powerbeats Pro, such as support for the “Hey Siri” trigger phrase, and an Apple-designed H1 chip or newer that works to deliver an efficient and stable connection to your devices.

Pricing is impossible to know right now, but we can make an educated guess. The Powerbeats Pro currently cost $250 (though if you’re quick you can find them heavily discounted), while the Powerbeats3 retail for $200. With that in mind, we’re expecting a price tag close to that of the Powerbeats4.

Digital Trends rated the Powerbeats Pro highly despite one rather troubling weakness regarding Bluetooth reliability, while the Powerbeats3 scored high on battery life and long Bluetooth range. But both pairs clearly have room for improvement, so we’re hoping the Powerbeats4 can take the best bits from both and banish the flaws.

The existence of the Powerbeats4 is yet to be officially confirmed, but with the appearance of the icon in the latest software release, we can expect an announcement soon. In fact, last year when the tech giant included an image of the Powerbeats Pro in a software release, the buds landed just a few days later. Whatever happens, we’ll keep you posted.

