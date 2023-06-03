 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Walmart has a 55-inch QLED 4K TV under $400 this weekend

Albert Bassili
By
Vizio 2023 M-series TV hanging on a wall.

If you aren’t familiar with Vizio, it’s a brand focused on budget-oriented TVs at the lower end of the market, but in the past few years, they have slowly been creeping into the higher-end market as well. Take the Vizio M6 series; not only is it a great 55-inch TV with many features under the hood, but you can also grab it for just $398 at Walmart, rather than the usual $448 it goes for. That means you can upgrade your home theater experience for less than $400, which is quite a steal.

Why you should buy the Vizio 55-inch M6 Series

What’s impressive with the M6 Series is that you get a QLED panel for a sub $400 price, which means you get excellent color reproduction and range. QLED is also very useful with HDR, and the M6 Series supports HDR 10+ as well as HLG, the latter of which is used by most sports broadcasters, so if you love watching sports. It also has Dynamic Motion Rate 120, an image smoothening technology meant to recreate a 120 refresh rate, although it can be hit and miss depending on what sort of content you’re watching. Refresh rate also plays a part in gaming, and luckily, the M6 Series comes with a V-Gaming Engine, which decreases input lag and response rate while activating variable refresh rates through AMD Freesync.

As for convenience, the M6 Series has a lot of that, too, with integrations to both the Apple and Android ecosystems, so you can cast to the TV directly or use the TV as a hub for your home ecosystem. The remote also includes a microphone to make navigation easier, a feature we always appreciate. As for your older non-4k content, you can still enjoy that with the IQ Active Processor, which can upscale things to 4k, although be aware that the results will vary depending on the source material. Finally, Vizio throws in their Watch Free+, a free but ad-supported cable TV service with hundreds of channels for you to pick from.

Related

Overall, the Vizio 55-inch M6 Series is an excellent choice if you want a large 4k TV but don’t want to spend the hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars, going for better-known brands like Samsung and LG. With Walmart’s deal bringing it down to just $398, it’s quite a steal, given its features. Even so, it’s still worth checking out some other TV deals to gauge your options and what works best for your budget.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
Get this 65-inch 4K TV for under $300 in Walmart’s Memorial Day sale
The onn. 70-inch 4K Roku TV hangs on the wall as part of a home theater arrangement.

If you're looking for a new TV, you're likely keeping your eye on many TV deals floating around. While it's pretty rare to find a good budget TV, it's even rarer to find a great deal on a budget TV, and that Venn diagram overlaps on the 65-inch Onn. Roku 4K TV. Not only can you pick up a relatively large-screen TV to upgrade your home theater setup, but you can do it for just under $300, which is rare. Granted, it's not as feature-packed as some of the best TVs on the market, but that's a small compromise for a 4k 65-inch screen.

Of course, we're here to show you if you aren't convinced. It's a great opportunity to take advantage of during the Memorial Day sales. But, on the other hand, if you want something a bit fancier, potentially something with a higher refresh rate for watching sports and playing games, then be sure to check out these other great TV deals you can pick up. Even so, we definitely encourage you to consider this deal from Walmart that nets you the 65-inch Onn. Roku 4K TV for just $298, especially if you're on a tight budget.

Read more
Don’t miss your chance to get a 50-inch TV for $200 today
The onn. 70-inch 4K Roku TV hangs on the wall as part of a home theater arrangement.

The graph of the standard TV size and the standard TV price is shaped like an X. As TVs get cheaper and cheaper, we all want to get bigger and bigger ones in our home theaters. A 50-inch TV is pretty much the smallest size you could want in your living room. That means they're very, very affordable. For instance, Onn.'s 50-inch 4K TV is normally only $238, even without TV deals.

Luckily, you can grab it even cheaper at Walmart, where they offer it for just $198. That's a $40 discount and brings this reasonably great and large TV in the sub-$200 range, and it even comes with a great smart TV platform, Roku, so you don't have to spend extra money on a streaming stick for a better experience. While there certainly are a couple of compromises regarding features to keep the price so low, they aren't deal-breaking, and it's well worth picking up if you don't mind a straightforward TV experience.

Read more
Last day to get a $1,100 discount on the 65-inch LG C2 OLED TV
55 inch lg um7300 uhd 4k tv b9 oled c9 amazon discounts 2 4 768x768

It's your last day to avail one of the best OLED TV deals we've seen in a while. The 65-inch LG C2 OLED TV is over $1,400 off, bringing the price from $2,500 all the way down to $1,395. The catch is that this is a refurbished model on Woot! Many people don't appreciate what a refurbished TV can get them. Trust Woot! when they say this LG C2 has been completely restored to a like-new state. Grab this one before it's completely gone.

Why you should buy the 65-inch LG evo C2 Series OLED TV
There are a lot of different TV technologies to choose from out there, with QLED and OLED regarded as the cream of the crop. OLED technology is able to produce one of the best images you’ll find in a television by allowing each pixel in the screen to turn on and off independently. This creates perfect blacks, rich colors, and infinite contrast, all of which bring your content to life across more than eight million pixels. The LG evo C2 combines this amazing picture quality with other tech like the a9 AI Processor, which was engineered exclusively for LG OLED and automatically adjusts settings to improve picture and sound qualities based on what you’re watching.

Read more