Walmart has a 55-inch QLED 4K TV under $400 this weekend

If you aren’t familiar with Vizio, it’s a brand focused on budget-oriented TVs at the lower end of the market, but in the past few years, they have slowly been creeping into the higher-end market as well. Take the Vizio M6 series; not only is it a great 55-inch TV with many features under the hood, but you can also grab it for just $398 at Walmart, rather than the usual $448 it goes for. That means you can upgrade your home theater experience for less than $400, which is quite a steal.

Why you should buy the Vizio 55-inch M6 Series

What’s impressive with the M6 Series is that you get a QLED panel for a sub $400 price, which means you get excellent color reproduction and range. QLED is also very useful with HDR, and the M6 Series supports HDR 10+ as well as HLG, the latter of which is used by most sports broadcasters, so if you love watching sports. It also has Dynamic Motion Rate 120, an image smoothening technology meant to recreate a 120 refresh rate, although it can be hit and miss depending on what sort of content you’re watching. Refresh rate also plays a part in gaming, and luckily, the M6 Series comes with a V-Gaming Engine, which decreases input lag and response rate while activating variable refresh rates through AMD Freesync.

As for convenience, the M6 Series has a lot of that, too, with integrations to both the Apple and Android ecosystems, so you can cast to the TV directly or use the TV as a hub for your home ecosystem. The remote also includes a microphone to make navigation easier, a feature we always appreciate. As for your older non-4k content, you can still enjoy that with the IQ Active Processor, which can upscale things to 4k, although be aware that the results will vary depending on the source material. Finally, Vizio throws in their Watch Free+, a free but ad-supported cable TV service with hundreds of channels for you to pick from.

Overall, the Vizio 55-inch M6 Series is an excellent choice if you want a large 4k TV but don’t want to spend the hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars, going for better-known brands like Samsung and LG. With Walmart’s deal bringing it down to just $398, it’s quite a steal, given its features. Even so, it’s still worth checking out some other TV deals to gauge your options and what works best for your budget.

