Vizio’s latest soundbar comes with everything you need for karaoke

By
Vizio’s new MicMe soundbar might look like the company’s normal TV speakers, but in the box, you’ll find a set of rechargeable wireless microphones, which can only mean one thing: karaoke. The MicMe’s built-in karaoke feature kicks in the moment you activate one of the included mics. You can use your favorite karaoke app from your smart TV or streaming media device, but Vizio has also created a free MicMe Karaoke mobile app that includes a library of more than 85,000 songs from Stingray. You’ll be able to buy the Vizio MicMe at Walmart, Sam’s Club, Best Buy, Amazon, or Target for $350, and both the app and the soundbar will be available at the end of November.

The MicMe’s karaoke feature is clearly the big draw here, the 2.1-channel soundbar also supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X and comes with its own wireless subwoofer. While the MicMe will work with any TV with an HDMI ARC/eARC connection, if you own a recent Vizio TV, you’ll be able to attach the two products via Vizio’s QuickFit connection, which is a good solution for wall-mounted setups.

The two mics come with their own charging cradle and Vizio says that you can expect about 8 hours of use from a fully charged mic. Turning on a mic automatically engages the soundbar’s karaoke mode, mixing your voice with any content that’s coming through the speaker. This includes Bluetooth audio from your phone, so even if you don’t have a karaoke app, you can sing along to any music. Placing the mics back on the charging dock automatically turns off karaoke mode.

There are six voice enhancements and nine mic ambient color options, which can be selected from the mics or via the MicMe Karaoke mobile app.

Vizio was acquired by Walmart in March 2024, and has only announced two products since then: a $99 Dolby Atmos soundbar and the company’s first 86-inch 4K TV.

