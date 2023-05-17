This Vizio soundbar bundle is on sale for $196 at Walmart

If you want to upgrade your home theater setup’s sound output, or you’re not satisfied with the audio of the new display that you purchased from TV deals, you should consider buying the Vizio V-Series 5.1 soundbar, especially now that it’s on sale from Walmart. From its original price of $219, you can get it for $196 for $23 in savings. It’s not much, but you might as well take it since you’ll be ending up with a dependable soundbar for your home. We’re not sure when the offer ends though, so you should finalize the transaction as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Vizio V-Series 5.1 soundbar

Vizio is a fixture in our list of the best soundbars, so you can be sure that you’re getting a high-quality device with the Vizio V-Series 5.1 soundbar. As explained by our guide on how to buy a soundbar, the “5” refers to the number of channels — left, right, center, rear, and surround sound — while the “1” indicates that it comes with a subwoofer. The Vizio V-Series 5.1 soundbar will fill your living room with an immersive surround-sound experience, while its 4.5-inch wireless subwoofer will provide deep and accurate bass from anywhere. You’ll also be able to easily customize the output with selectable EQ and tone, level, and balance controls.

The Vizio V-Series 5.1 soundbar is easy to set up with HDMI ARC connectivity, and once it’s up and running, it will be able to bring out the best audio performance of 4K HDR content with Dolby Audio and DTS Surround. You can also use the soundbar to wirelessly stream music from your smartphone or other Bluetooth devices, and it can also take voice commands for your devices that are powered by Amazon’s Alexa, Apple’s Siri, or Google Assistant.

If you want an audio boost for your home theater setup or 4K TV, you can’t go wrong with the Vizio V-Series 5.1 soundbar. It’s an even better option right now because it’s available from Walmart at $23 off, which brings its price down to $196 from $219 originally. The deal may expire at any moment though, so if you’re still thinking about buying the Vizio V-Series 5.1 soundbar, you should go ahead with the purchase while the discount is still active.

Editors' Recommendations