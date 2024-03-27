 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

What is Sling Freestream?

Phil Nickinson
By
Sling TV Freestream logo.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If you were to ask about the biggest trend in streaming video of late, chances are it’d be something called FAST. That’s short for free, ad-supported television. It’s everywhere. And if you’re looking to watch something without having to pay yet another monthly fee, it’s got you covered.

Sling TV has its own FAST service, called Sling Freestream. As the name implies, it’s free. In fact, you don’t even have to have a Sling TV account to watch.

Recommended Videos

Sling Freestream features more than 400 live (as in linear, which means that you’re watching the same thing at the same time as everyone else) channels and more than 40,000 on-demand shows and movies. It’s very much in the same vein as what you’d get with other FAST options, like Tubi, Amazon Freevee, or Pluto TV. Only this one’s from Sling, and creating an account is not required.

While Sling Freestream doesn’t require an account, you might still consider creating one because you’ll get a few extras. If you have a Freestream account, you’ll be able to designate favorite channels, add shows to a watchlist, create user profiles, and add parental controls. (That last part is especially important for FAST services.)

The Sling TV channels guide.
Channels that are part of Sling TV’s Freestream service appear in the guide same as any channels you’re paying for. Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Sling Freestream is somewhat separate from the core Sling TV experience, but it’s not entirely detached. If you’re a Sling TV subscriber, you’ll find the Freestream channels in your live guide, under its own Freestream filter. You’ll need to have at least one of the Sling TV tracks for this, though, but it works whether you only have Sling Orange or Sling Blue or both.

Related

One thing that Freestream doesn’t have is the ability to rent movies. Sling says, “We’re actively working on it.” That’s far from a deal-breaker, though, as Freestream’s competition doesn’t rent movies, either. Well, unless you count Amazon Freevee, we suppose. The bottom line is that these are FAST services and not traditional rental services. So you’ll open up Freestream, watch whatever’s on, then go about your day. If you want to watch the latest and greatest and don’t mind paying a few bucks to rent it? That’ll still require a different service. That’s just the way it is.

It’s worth reiterating that this is all separate from (but also a part of) the full Sling TV experience. You don’t have to have a subscription to Sling Orange or Sling Blue to use Freestream. But if you do, you’ll find those channels integrated in the guide. It’s just another entry in the long line of services that give you a good bit of content for nothing more than a few minutes of your attention by way of advertising.

Editors' Recommendations

Phil Nickinson
Phil Nickinson
Section Editor, Audio/Video
Phil spent the 2000s making newspapers with the Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, the 2010s with Android Central and then the…
What does the Star button do on a Roku remote control?
Roku Star button on the remote.

Anyone looking to bring additional smarts to their TV has probably stumbled upon Roku. The device is available in multiple formats -- but its remote control has remained largely untouched with these new product launches. There have been a few tweaks over time, but by and large, Roku is using the same remote today as it did years ago.

One of the most compelling features of the Roku remote control is the Star button. Its use isn't immediately obvious, but it essentially works as a way to access various menus or toggle different video options. For example, depending on what app is loaded on your screen, the Star button might let you turn on subtitles modify display and sound settings.

Read more
What is Disney Plus: plans, price, and everything else you should know
Lenovo Tab Extreme showing Disney Plus.

Where can you watch all the latest Disney movies and shows, on top of the company’s trove of animated classics? The answer is Disney+, a content-packed streaming platform that includes close to a century’s worth of Disney shorts and features. You’ll also be able to indulge in movies and shows from Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Nat Geo, and 21st Century Fox.

How much does Disney+ cost? How do I create an account? And can I watch the Star Wars prequels on the service? We’ll answer all these questions and more in this everything-you-need-to-know Disney+ guide we’ve created. 

Read more
YouTube TV tips and tricks: how to get the most out Google’s live TV service
YouTube TV app icon on Apple TV.

There’s a reason YouTube TV has found itself the leader in live-streaming video. In fact, it has about twice as many subscribers to its cable-TV replacement as the next biggest platform. And. among other reasons like price, reliability, and abundance of channels, it is just packed with features.
In fact, YouTube TV has so many features tucked away in there that you’ll be forgiven if you don’t spot them all at first. But we’ve done the legwork. We’ve watched hours and hours of YouTube TV. Weeks and months, really. We’ve flipped all the buttons. We’ve pressed all the switches. (Wait — reverse that.) And we’ve put together a list of what we think are the most important — if not always obvious — YouTube TV tips and tricks. And we're not just talking about NFL Sunday Ticket.
This isn’t everything. There are still a few other places to explore in the settings menu, as well as when you’re watching shows and movies. But these are the YouTube TV tips and tricks we absolutely think you must know.

Record a show to watch later

Read more