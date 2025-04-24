 Skip to main content
Wiim’s tvOS app is another slap at Sonos

By
Wiim Home app for tvOS.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

Wiim, the wireless audio company that has been making big inroads into a market once dominated by Sonos, quietly launched a version of its Wiim Home app for Apple TV owners earlier this month. Though not groundbreaking by any means, it’s yet another example of how this wireless audio upstart is moving at an incredible speed when compared to its main competitor.

Sonos and Wiim have a similar approach when it comes to the mobile apps for iOS and Android that are used to control their respective products. Sonos — despite its horrendously botched redesign that continues to plague owners with issues — has a more sophisticated set of features, but one thing it has never done is develop a version of its app for either tvOS or Android TV.

Wiim Home app for tvOS.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

What’s even more striking is that none of Sonos’ soundbars that connect to a TV via HDMI ARC, leverage that connection to let you see a now playing screen when you use the soundbar for streaming music instead of TV content. When the company announced its updated flagship, the Sonos Arc Ultra, the press imagery included what looked like a now playing screen, but the company said it was not meant to reflect a feature of the Arc Ultra either at launch, or as a planned update.

Until March 2025, it was fully expected that Sonos would launch its own streaming video device to compete with the Apple TV. Codenamed Pinewood, the device was reportedly going to sport multiple HDMI connections and a lag-free wireless connection to Sonos speakers and soundbars. The device would, it could be assumed, have a full TV interface for controlling Sonos devices. And yet, on March 12, Sonos management informed employees that the product had been removed from the company’s roadmap, with no discussion of when or if it might return.

Wiim Home app for tvOS.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

The Wiim Home for tvOS takes a simpler approach — at least for now. More than just a giant version of the song info displayed on the front of its Wiim Ultra network music streamer, the app is similar to native tvOS streaming services, like Apple Music or Tidal. It’s a mini player, giving you playback, volume, repeat/shuffle, and scrubbing controls for the currently playing song, as well as a way to switch between Wiim devices on your network.

Wiim Home app for tvOS.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

You can pick between two different song info screen treatments — a color block or a blurred background based on the album cover display.

John Darko performed some in-depth testing with the tvOS app and discovered it would display song info on Wiim device, even if he used music sources that didn’t originate from within the Wiim mobile app (like using AirPlay 2 or Tidal Connect). Some bugs were noted: the queue list didn’t populate correctly and the Apple remote’s own play/pause and forward/back buttons couldn’t be used for direct control (you need to use the d-pad to select the relevant on-screen controls).

Wiim Home app for tvOS.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends
Wiim Home app for tvOS.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

Wiim says it’s gathering feedback from users on the new app — and has already confirmed an Android TV version is coming — so I wouldn’t be too concerned about these minor issues. Plus, the current feature set may yet evolve.

Should the Wiim Home for tvOS app try to emulate every feature from the company’s mobile apps? I don’t think that’s necessary or needed. For most folks, simply being able to use the biggest screen in the house to show what’s playing, is already more than enough reason to download and install the free app. And as for Sonos? Let’s hope it’s taking notes. Lots of notes.

Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen is a contributing editor to Digital Trends' Audio/Video section, where he obsesses over the latest wireless…
tvOS 18 is available now. Here’s why (and how) you should upgrade
Apple TV's Insight feature showing character and music information on screen.

Announced earlier in 2024, tvOS 18 for the Apple TV is now available. It contains some fun and handy features that all Apple TV owners should check out -- especially if you're an Apple TV+ or Apple Fitness+ subscriber.

The new tvOS 18 is compatible with every Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD model, but some features are limited to the Apple TV 4K.

Read more
Yes, Sonos, bring back the old app!
An Android phone with the Sonos app showing the music sources tab menu, next to a Sonos Roam wireless speaker.

If you're a Sonos owner, I can almost guarantee that at some point (and maybe many points) since the launch of the company's redesigned app, you've wanted to throw your phone at the wall. The frustration of not being able to use the wireless speakers in your home may be a quintessential first-world problem, but it doesn't change the fact that this was all so avoidable. But now there are rumors that Sonos is contemplating bringing back its old app -- known as Sonos S2 -- and I couldn't be more supportive. Frankly, I don't know why it hasn't already happened.

When the new app launched in early May, I immediately noticed a slew of missing features and performance issues. My reaction — which was shared by many industry watchers — was a wait-and-see approach. Software bugs are just a fact of life, and Sonos has had to squash plenty of them over the years. I was willing to give the team the benefit of the doubt, and I fully expected that by the end of May -- maybe, worst-case scenario, mid-June -- everything would be back to normal.

Read more
This $3 app made my Sonos system usable again
sonos app sonophone main

At this point, further complaining about Sonos is more of an exercise in bouncing the rubble than anything else. The damage from a spring overhaul is done, even though the company does continue to slowly push out improvements and fixes to its app.

But incremental improvements so far haven't done anything about the fact that more often than not the official Sonos app just doesn't ... work. So it's time for some third-party solutions. And a leading contender on iOS is SonoPhone.

Read more