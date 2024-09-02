 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Elon Musk’s X TV is now available in your living room

By
The X TV app on LG smart TVs.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If what’s been missing from your life is a video-centric app from a platform that still considers itself to be the world’s town square run at the whims of an (ahem) extremely eccentric billionaire and that has in many ways given up on any semblance of moderation that would make it the sort of place you’d want to admit hanging out, welcome to X TV.

The app is now live on the various app stores — we’ve found it on Google Play, LG’s app store, and the Amazon App Store (searching for it on Apple TV only returned the legacy Twitter app as I write this). There are different release dates depending on which platform you’re looking at. Amazon shows it as having been live since late July, but LG’s app store says August 29, 2024.

Recommended Videos

You have to have an X account to log in and watch anything, which is X’s modus operandi at this point across the platform. Screenshots for the app promise exclusive content, plus live events and news. From that 30,000-foot view it very much looks like a YouTube sort of clone, only likely with far more objectionable content, and lower-rent advertising. (If any — CEO Linda Yaccarino previously said the app wouldn’t have ads at launch.) YouTube, by the way, made $15.5 billion in advertising in the first half of 2024, and $31.5 billion for all of 2023. So just keep that in mind anytime someone calls it a YouTube competitor. (Or worse, a YouTube killer.)

The app description on Google Play reads “The X app is the trusted global digital town square for everyone, on your TV! Discover a new way to experience the world of X, as we bring you unique and engaging content right to your living room.” Whether that is true remains to be seen. Early app reviews don’t appear to be helpful, but one quick look from a DT comrade resulted in saying “the content available is a real dumpster fire.” So that’s probably pretty on brand for X in 2024. It’s also rated T for teen on one store, and 12+ on another. So there’s probably nothing to worry about, right?

It’s also worth noting that there at least are call-outs that look like links to X’s privacy policy and terms of service. You can select either one on LG’s version of the app, but not actually click to open said privacy polity or terms of service. You can’t even select them on the tvOS version. And Amazon helpfully suggests that others who downloaded X TV enjoy the right-wing video service Rumble, Banned Video, Real America’s Voice, and RSBN apps.

So far, so good.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Phil Nickinson
Phil Nickinson
Section Editor, Audio/Video
Phil spent the 2000s making newspapers with the Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, the 2010s with Android Central and then the…
The Roku Channel is now available as a Google TV app
The Roku Channel app on Google TV.

The Roku Channel — one of the major services in the FAST category — is now available as an app on Google TV and Android TV. That's a good thing because The Roku Channel says it already reaches an estimated 100 million people in U.S. households with its wealth of free movies and series.

But it's also still a step removed from competing services like the Paramount-owned Pluto TV, which has direct integration with the Google TV live listings and doesn't require a separate download. Still, it's more free content on a low-cost piece of hardware, and who doesn't like that? The Roku Channel sports more than 350 free live linear channels (as in everyone is watching the same thing at the same time), as well as movies and series, live news, and more.

Read more
Vimeo is killing off its TV apps in favor of casting
Vimeo app icon on Apple TV.

There's some bad news for those of you who use Vimeo on your TV — the YouTube alternative known for its flair for the dramatic and indie content is ending support for its existing television apps on June 27, 2023. The details (spotted by Engadget) were noted in a support page on the service's website, and apparently in some interstitial screens in the apps themselves (we haven't seen it on the Apple TV app, and it's no longer listed on Roku).

That doesn't mean Vimeo itself — or any of the content you might have purchased on the service — is going away. Far from it. It just means that you'll have to resort to Chromecast or AirPlay if you want to watch on your TV.

Read more
YouTube TV now available as a bundle with Frontier internet
YouTube TV on Apple TV.

Customers of internet service provider Frontier can now get YouTube TV through their plan, and at a slight discount for the first year. Frontier's fiber internet customers can get $10 off YouTube TV for the first 12 months, making the country's leading streaming TV service $63, plus tax. And those who have the current Frontier TV service will get $15 off for the first 12 months. It'll be bundled with Frontier's Fiber 1 Gig service, which costs $70 a month.

The idea is that instead of paying one company for cable TV and internet, you can now pay one company for streaming TV and internet. And it's not the first time the two companies have teamed up — they had a $10 discount deal in 2021, too.

Read more