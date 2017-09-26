The CC Aurora portable projector is a 5-inch cube of entertainment awesomeness

Why it matters to you Don't have a home theater? All you need is a wall and this portable projector to make up for that.

You don’t need a big screen to get the big screen experience. Really, all you need is a big wall (or a big ceiling). As long as you’ve the XGIMI CC Aurora Projector in your arsenal of home theater tools, your night in can turn into a screening for the latest blockbuster. Heralded as the easiest way to take an 180-inch screen on the go, this projector is a tiny box that seems to pack quite the punch.

XGIMI is no stranger to projectors. Indeed, the company previously released two similar devices on Indiegogo that raised quite an impressive sum of money — the H1 Immersive Home Theatre garnered over $1 million in funding from 1,660 backers in 2016, whereas the Z4 Aurora raised $320,000. But neither of those products are the CC Aurora, the latest device to come out of XGIMI’s portfolio.

The company claims that this projector is capable of an HD 720p resolution. We should point out that XGIMI says that the projector is capable of 4K video support, but given that it maxes out at 720p, this is definitionally untrue. However, the projector is otherwise supposed to be capable of horizontal and vertical keystone correction to make setup a little easier, and a JBL audio system with silent heat dissipation promise better on-board sound than one would typically expect from a tiny portable projector.

Aurora runs on an Android-based operating system, which means that Netflix, Hulu, Spotify, and other popular streaming apps are essentially built in — just add internet connection. The projector’s light is provided by Osram, and features autofocus so you don’t have to constantly fiddle with the display to ensure a crisp image. You can also connect to the Aurora via Airplay or USB. Alternatively, if you only want the Aurora for its sound, you can use it exclusively as a JBL Bluetooth speaker.

The memory of this little device (it measures about 5 x 5 x 5 inches) promises to be quite significant, too. You can apparently store up to 4,000 songs and 10 movies in the Aurora, and thanks to a handy leather strap, you can carry this library with you just about anywhere.

Pricing and availability have yet to be made public, but you can sign up to be notified on XGIMI’s website and receive a 25 percent early bird discount.