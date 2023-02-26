 Skip to main content
Shiny Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro come inside their own Space Capsule

Andy Boxall
By

We’re used to seeing earbud cases with flip tops, and we’ve even seen ones that come inside a cylinder, but the Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro have a slightly different take. They come inside a cool, unusually styled case Xiaomi calls the Space Capsule, where the top opens to reveal the earbuds ready for you to pluck out frontwards. It’s a subtly different approach that’s eye-catching and different. Go beyond the initial experience, and what do you get with Xiaomi’s latest earbuds? We’ve got all the details.

The open Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro case, showing the earbud placement.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

Inside the shiny case — which comes in either the silvery color in our photos or a bling-tastic shiny gold — the earbuds look superb with their swooping lines and polished casing that glints in the light. Each one is magnetically held in place and is easily removed for use. However, while the case itself looks brilliant, it can be a pain to open due to its smooth surface and lack of anywhere to hook a fingernail in.

Xiaomi supplies three different-sized earbuds, and the accompanying Xiaomi Earbuds app has a fitment-monitoring function to make sure you’re using the ones for the best performance for you. The company has not revealed the specification of the drivers, but does say the earbuds support the Hi-Res LDAC codec, along with SBC and AAC codecs. Xiaomi has also included its own take on Spatial Audio, called Dimensional Audio, which offers head-tracking for a more immersive audio experience.

The Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro earbuds on a desk.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

The stems contain touch controls and inputs are confirmed with haptic feedback — and this is where the Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) is controlled. Xiaomi states the earbuds block sound up to 48 decibels, with six different levels available to really fine-tune the performance. There are also three levels of transparency for use during calls and in situations where you want to be aware of your surroundings. Bluetooth Multipoint is also available, so you can seamlessly switch between two paired devices.

Finally, there’s the battery life. The Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro should provide around nine hours of use on a single charge, and 38 hours in total using the battery inside the case. These are claimed figures, and Xiaomi doesn’t state if this is with ANC on or off. The case is recharged using a USB Type-C cable, or by placing it on a wireless charging pad.

Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro case closed.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends
The charging port on the Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro's case.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends
The Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro earbuds in the palm of a person's hand.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

Xiaomi has not announced the price or availability for the Buds 4 Pro at the time of writing, but we will update this article when the details are revealed. U.S. availability is also unknown, but an official U.S. release seems unlikely. Competition in the true wireless earbud space is tough, with a wide variety of excellent choices available at almost all price points, so Xiaomi will likely have to really impress with the cost of the Buds 4 Pro to win favor with those who want more than a clever, shiny case.

