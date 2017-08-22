The Yamaha R-N303 network receiver lets you play anything from anywhere

Why it matters to you If you're looking for an affordable Hi-Fi receiver with a huge number of connectivity options, and that doesn't break the bank, the new Yamaha R-N303 could be the device for you.

These days, even those with excellent home stereo systems are listening to their music from a wide array of sources. Whether it’s checking out new music via streaming services like Spotify, or playing lossless music from a networked computer, modern stereo receivers need to be up to the task of playing audio from a wide number of sources. The new Yamaha R-N303 network Hi-Fi stereo receiver aims to solve any connectivity woes, providing a huge amount of playback options for wallet-conscious audio enthusiasts.

The simple brushed metal box can play music from online streaming services, mobile devices, computers, and legacy audio devices like turntables and CD players, providing a true all-in-one solution for those who can never quite settle on their favorite listening method — or who have their favorite music strewn across many formats. In addition, the receiver offers Yamaha MusicCast multiroom integration, which makes it able to deliver content to all MusicCast-enabled speakers and soundbars in your home, all via a mobile app.

“The R-N303 delivers exceptionally high performance, versatility, and value, reflecting the Yamaha commitment to music and to Hi-Fi enthusiasts,” said Yamaha’s general manager of audiovisual equipment Robert Goedken in a press release. “It is a practical choice for enthusiasts who want to enjoy an array of music sources from vinyl to high-resolution audio files stored on networked devices. The R-N303 also inherits the simple and sophisticated design unique to Yamaha with an elegant hairline-finished front panel and the aesthetic that harmonizes beautifully with other Hi-Fi audio equipment.”

The full list of connectivity options includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay, DNLA, and ethernet, with music streaming integrations that include Spotify, Pandora, SiriusXM, and Tidal, as well as thousands of internet radio stations. The receiver also features a Burr-Brown digital-to-analog converter that allows playback of 24-bit lossless audio.

Perhaps the best thing about the Yamaha R-N303 is the price: The 140-watt receiver retails for just $350, making it a great option for those who are just getting into the world of high quality music, but who still want all the functionality of the highest-end setups. The new product hit the market today, and is currently available for sale on Yamaha’s website — the same place we recommend going if you’re after more information as to specific inputs/compatibility for your Hi-Fi system.