 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

YouTube’s upcoming audio settings is why you should upgrade to Premium

By
YouTube Premium Lite view on the iPad.
Google

If you use YouTube to discover and listen to music, you may no longer be bogged down by the insufficient audio quality. YouTube is preparing for updated audio settings which will open up options for high definition audio playback.

Currently, YouTube has a top audio bitrate of 128kbps along with a 48KHz sample rate, which corresponds to CD-like quality of MP3 music. Android Authority spotted references to three audio settings, Auto, Normal, and High, in the source code of the YouTube beta app for Android. While Normal likely corresponds to the existing bitrate, we can expect the High option to allow for higher bitrate and sample rates — presumably at 256kbps and 96 or 192KHz, though the exact values are not specified. Meanwhile, the Auto option will choose the setting based on your network connection.

Recommended Videos

Moreover, audio quality settings on YouTube will be independent of the video quality. That means, even if your video is running at a low 144p quality, you can still stream high quality audio. This would be ideal for cases when you just want to stream music and don’t have to look at videos.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

While the additional audio controls are exciting, there is a big caveat. These settings will only show up for you if you are a YouTube Premium subscriber. Since the Premium subscription also allows you to play YouTube with the screen off, this could be an excellent means to streaming music directly from the YouTube app. That could be another reason to switch to a paid tier, which costs $14 a month for individual users and $23 a month for a family (or any group of people) with up to five members.

Additionally, the audio quality — similar to video quality — will depend on the uploader of the video and is unlikely to upscale for all content — even if Google has the computing power and AI tools to accomplish that easily.

As with other under-development features, the timeline of this release is uncertain. YouTube might even axe it at a later stage, though we don’t see any reason why it should.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Tushar Mehta
Tushar Mehta
Mobile Writer
Tushar is a freelance writer at Digital Trends and has been contributing to the Mobile Section for the past three years…
tvOS 18 is available now. Here’s why (and how) you should upgrade
Apple TV's Insight feature showing character and music information on screen.

Announced earlier in 2024, tvOS 18 for the Apple TV is now available. It contains some fun and handy features that all Apple TV owners should check out -- especially if you're an Apple TV+ or Apple Fitness+ subscriber.

The new tvOS 18 is compatible with every Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD model, but some features are limited to the Apple TV 4K.

Read more
You Asked: Can YouTube actually fix OLED burn-in?
You Asked Ep 53

On today’s episode of You Asked: Can certain videos on YouTube actually help fix burn-in on your OLED TV, or will they make things worse? We’ll also revisit the best TVs for watching sports, and talk about how to record and watch sports if you’ve got a dumb TV in a spare room. And we've got a quick run-through on the best picture settings for your new TV.
Is it burn-in?

Our first question comes in from JKB: My LG OLED 55C8 started to show burn-in just as the warranty ran out. The extended warranty sold by Costco didn't help. Allstate blamed me for misusing the TV. We never adjusted the TV. It looked great right out of the box and we left it there. Yellow is the worst, but red, green, blue, and white all show the shadow to some extent. I saw a video on YouTube that claims to fix burn-in. I did not watch it past the instructions. I am skeptical about this video's ability to do any good and am concerned that it may further damage my scree, which otherwise is still usable. What say you?

Read more
How I added a handful of hidden YouTube TV channels for the Olympics
Olympics channels on YouTube TV.

We're halfway through the Paris Olympics, and something just hadn't felt right. NBC and Peacock have done pretty well with the Paris Games. You can watch pretty much everything live, or catch up later in the day in the U.S. But this is 2024, and it just seemed like I didn't have any options -- and options in high-res -- as I might have expected, being a subscriber to YouTube TV.

Turns out, I was right. And it's a good reminder of one of my larger complaints about the biggest live streaming service you can get. (That's the pessimistic view. The optimistic view is that this is still a cool YouTube TV tip.)

Read more