CES 2022 has come and gone, and we’re still sorting through the piles of announcements from the show. Air purifiers remain a popular category for those wanting to keep their homes healthy and clean.

Though we’re thinking more about air quality in a pandemic, remember that air purifiers can’t protect against COVID-19.

LG PuriCare AeroTower

The PuriCare AeroTower is the latest air purifier to come out of LG. A motorized base allows this unit to rotate 360 degrees and purify in a range of modes. A multistage HEPA filter provides all the protection you need, and a connected mobile app keeps you apprised of when it needs a change. The low profile svelte style give the AeroTower the ability to fit into a wide range of rooms.

Razer

Razer unveiled the next generation of its wearable air purifier, the Zephyr Pro, at CES 2022. It keeps the fun LED lighting of the original, as well as robust protection mixed with modern styling. New to the mix is voice amplification. You can just crank up the volume and clarity so your voice isn’t muffled. You can also have some fun and put on a voice changer. The Zephyr Pro will be available this year for $200.

Coway

Korean company Coway presented a range of air purifiers at CES, among other home health products like mattresses and bidets. The Airmega 150 features a pull-out filtration system, so you don’t have to remove any lids. The Airmega Mighty is an ionizing air filter making the rounds on Amazon over the last year, though you should steer clear of those since they produce ozone. The Airmega Hue&Healing bundles in a humidifier. The lot of them use multiple filter layers, including pre-filter, activated carbon, and a HEPA filter. The Airmega 250, which has advanced automated features and can adjust the fan speed automatically based on the room’s air quality, should be hitting Amazon this year.

Aura Air Purifier

The Aura Air Purifier came out last February and took CES as an occasion to launch HomeKit support. Aura’s wall-mounted system is primarily geared towards commercial environments, and for those instances, Aura Air has launched an enterprise-focused web management platform to manage a bunch of devices at once. Those who want to use it at home can now use Siri and Apple Home apps to manage the air purifier. It’s available now for $499.

VeSync

VeSync brought a smorgasbord of home products across multiple brands to CES. The Levoit Core 600S Air Purifier packs three filter layers and Amazon Alexa connectivity to make hands-free adjustments. The 600S is supposedly powerful enough to purify a room larger than 3,000 square feet in as little as an hour. It’s available now for $300. New to the company’s lineup is the wall-mounted EverestAir, which has an oscillating air vent. The unit provides real-time air-quality index readings while using a similar three-stage filtration system as the 600S. Expect the EverestAir to be available this spring.

Ible Airvida E1

Ible is doing something interesting with its latest headphones. The company is bundling an air purifier with the neck collar of a headphones unit. If your favorite tunes aren’t enough to mellow you out, maybe the peace of mind of cleaner air will do the trick. The headphones run for over eight hours with purification on simultaneously. With purifying alone, they can last over 30 hours. Keep in mind that the Airvida E1s use ionization, which can produce an unhealthy amount of ozone.

Kaltech

Japanese manufacturer Kaltech had a whole family of photocatalytic air purifiers at CES. These use UV rays cast against a titanium oxide catalyst to break down air pollutants. Supposedly, this can be done without producing ozone like traditional ionizing air filters. Kaltech’s MyAir is a personal air purifier that hangs around your neck and is already on the market. DriveAir clips to a car’s sun visor. They’ve even got one that can hide within a light bulb mount. Expect these air purifiers and others from Kaltech at Home Depot and Amazon early this year.

That’s about all the air purifiers we saw at CES 2022. With any luck, we’ll see some of these crop up on our roundup of the best air purifiers available.

Editors' Recommendations