The constant presence of the pandemic during the past two years has placed an increased focus on indoor air quality. As the temperatures outside drop, why not purify the air while also keeping it warm? LG’s new PuriCare AeroTower is perfect for exactly that. Best of all, you can use it year-round — the air purifier works as a fan and a heater in one. The LG PuriCare AeroTower is scheduled to make its debut at CES 2022.

The AeroTower can turn a full 360-degrees and deliver air in one of three modes: Direct, Wide, and Diffusion.

Direct Mode channels air at a narrow angle through the Air Guard diffuser, while Wide mode provides a broad horizontal breeze. Diffusion Mode provides a vertical, indirect flow — it stops the air in a room from feeling stagnant without blasting you directly. You can choose to add heat to the air flow (on select models of the AeroTower), up to 86 degrees Fahrenheit.

Perhaps the most noteworthy part of the AeroTower is its volume. At only 23 decibels (literally whisper-quiet, as a whisper is rated at 25 decibels), the AeroTower can fit in a home office without subjecting anyone in your video calls to the constant hum of a fan.

The LG Puricare AeroTower utilizes a multistage HEPA filter to capture up to 99.97 percent of particulates, down to 0.3 microns in size. It also uses LG UVnano technology to destroy any bacteria that might build up on the fan over prolonged use. This filter means that no matter the time of year, whether you’re fighting off pollen or dealing with a dusty HVAC system after six months of no heat, the AeroTower can make it just a little easier to breathe indoors. This is particularly useful if you have pets that shed often.

You can check collected air quality data through the purifier’s LCD screen or through the LG ThinQ mobile app. You can also use the app to change settings on the AeroTower, even if you aren’t at home. The stylish look of the air purifier means it will fit into most any home decor, and the two color options — beige and silver — give you even more options.

Information on availability and other details about the LG PuriCare AeroTower Air Purifying Fan will be available at CES 2022.

