  1. Smart Home

The LG PuriCare AeroTower cleans your air with just a whisper

Patrick Hearn
By

The constant presence of the pandemic during the past two years has placed an increased focus on indoor air quality. As the temperatures outside drop, why not purify the air while also keeping it warm? LG’s new PuriCare AeroTower is perfect for exactly that. Best of all, you can use it year-round — the air purifier works as a fan and a heater in one. The LG PuriCare AeroTower is scheduled to make its debut at CES 2022.

The AeroTower can turn a full 360-degrees and deliver air in one of three modes: Direct, Wide, and Diffusion.

Direct Mode channels air at a narrow angle through the Air Guard diffuser, while Wide mode provides a broad horizontal breeze. Diffusion Mode provides a vertical, indirect flow — it stops the air in a room from feeling stagnant without blasting you directly. You can choose to add heat to the air flow (on select models of the AeroTower), up to 86 degrees Fahrenheit.

The LG AeroTower is a fan, heater, and air purifier in one.

Perhaps the most noteworthy part of the AeroTower is its volume. At only 23 decibels (literally whisper-quiet, as a whisper is rated at 25 decibels), the AeroTower can fit in a home office without subjecting anyone in your video calls to the constant hum of a fan.

The LG Puricare AeroTower utilizes a multistage HEPA filter to capture up to 99.97 percent of particulates, down to 0.3 microns in size. It also uses LG UVnano technology to destroy any bacteria that might build up on the fan over prolonged use. This filter means that no matter the time of year, whether you’re fighting off pollen or dealing with a dusty HVAC system after six months of no heat, the AeroTower can make it just a little easier to breathe indoors. This is particularly useful if you have pets that shed often.

You can check collected air quality data through the purifier’s LCD screen or through the LG ThinQ mobile app. You can also use the app to change settings on the AeroTower, even if you aren’t at home. The stylish look of the air purifier means it will fit into most any home decor, and the two color options — beige and silver — give you even more options.

Information on availability and other details about the LG PuriCare AeroTower Air Purifying Fan will be available at CES 2022.

Editors' Recommendations

This Lenovo gaming laptop just got a HUGE price cut at Walmart

Lenovo Legion 5, 17.3, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, 8GB, 256GB NVMe TLC SSD, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, Windows 11 Home, 82K00045US

Best Buy is having a 24-hour FLASH SALE on gaming accessories

Razer Mini Hunstsman Keyboard with Razer mouse

Best Verizon Fios new customer deals for December 2021

Fios TV Package

How to get Amazon Fire TV working on a hotel room television

Amazon Fire TV Streaming Stick 4K

Totallee’s $39 lightweight MagSafe case keeps a tight grip on your iPhone

Totallee MagSafe iPhone case from the side.

Kaspersky VPN should be your go-to for secure connections and privacy

Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection tool on mobile and desktop.

How to get married in Skyrim

Aella the Huntress from The Elder Scrolls Skyrim

Return of a Legend featurette goes inside The Book of Boba Fett

Boba Fett in The Book of Boba Fett.

How to use Remote Play on PS4

playstation 4 remote play coming to windows mac ps4 streaming thumb

Honor Magic V is the company’s first foldable to rival the Galaxy Z Fold 3

huawei mate x2 hands on features price photos release date open tent

How to password protect a folder in Windows and MacOS

Realme’s first truly premium phone is finally set for a January 4 launch

Camera module on the Realme GT Neo2.

Marvel debuts trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The cast of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.